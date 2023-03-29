Video
Man Utd to play Hollywood duo's Wrexham in San Diego friendly

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

LONDON, MAR 28: English football giants Manchester United will play a non-league Wrexham team owned by two Hollywood stars in a San Diego friendly on July 25, it was announced Monday.

This is the first match of United's tour of the United States, designed to help the club prepare for the 2023/24 English season.

Welsh club Wrexham, who play in the National League -- the fifth tier of English football's pyramid -- have been owned since 2020 by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

This season Wrexham defied the odds to make it to the fourth round of the knockout FA Cup before losing to second-tier Sheffield United in a replay.

Monday's statement said a "youth-focused team drawn from United's travelling tour squad supplemented by Academy prospects will take on Wrexham AFC on 25th July, as part of a week-long training camp in San Diego".    AFP


