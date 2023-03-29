Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 March, 2023, 7:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tsitsipas wins after long wait in Miami, Halys rise continues

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

MIAMI, MAR 28: World number three Stefanos Tsitsipas finally got his Miami Open campaign under way on Monday with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win over Cristian Garin while Argentine Francisco Cerendulo upset fifth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime.

There were no shortage of upsets at Hard Rock Stadium with 12th seeded American Francis Tiafoe beaten by 59th ranked Italian Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets.

France's Adrian Mannarino beat seventh-seeded Pole Hubert Hurkacz and American qualifier Christopher Eubanks defeated Gregoire Barrere in straight sets.

Tsitsipas arrived in Miami a week ago, had a first round bye and then had a walkover win in the second round when Richard Gasquet pulled out with injury.

"It has almost felt like a vacation this past week, staying in Miami. I glad I got started. It was a difficult match against an opponent who has played good tennis against good opponents in the past," said the Greek.

Tsitsipas has not be on court much in recent weeks. He withdrew from Acapulco due to a shoulder injury and was beaten in his opening match at Indian Wells this month.

The rest has, however, helped Tsitsipas to recover a little from his injury and although he was not at his sharpest, he did enough to book his place in the fourth round against Karen Khachanov.

Tsitsipas broke at 4-4 in the third set to make sure of his progress against the Chilean, who enjoyed plenty of support from the South Florida crowd.

Khachanov defeated Czech Jiri Lehecka 6-2, 6-4 to reach the Miami last 16 for the first time.

Cerundolo was knocked out of Indian Wells in straight sets by Canadian Auger-Aliassime two weeks ago, but it was a very different game on the faster courts in South Florida.

The 25th-seeded Argentine was on top from the outset, taking the first set 6-2 and he kept his nerve to triumph 7-5 in the second.

Miami is a happy hunting ground for Cerundolo, who made a surprise run to the semi-finals last year, and he relished the vocal support from his fans in the crowd.

"That was another important win for me, I think I played really good from beginning to end," he said.

"It is super nice to play here, a lot of Argentinians, a lot of people, so I really enjoyed it. Last year was amazing, so I'm really excited to be in the round of 16 again and to try to keep winning," he added.

Exciting American Tiafoe was tipped by many observers to go deep in the tournament but he fell 6-3, 6-4 to Sonego in a game disrupted by a second set rain delay of over an hour.

Mannarino, playing inventive tennis, beat Hurkacz 7-6 (7/5) 7-6 (7/0) but will face a tricky test against the 26-year-old  Eubanks who will break into the top 100 for the first time in his career thanks to his victory over 65th ranked Barrere, who had beaten Britain's Cam Norrie in the previous round.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia lifts the first trophy
Abahani whack past Rupganj Tigers in DPL
Ganguly says India 'must play aggressively' to make big wins
Unprofessional Barsha Oli spoiled it!
Bangladesh suffer embarrassing defeat to Seychelles
Bangladesh becomes runner-up despite a tie with Nepal
Tigers buoyant to secure title winning today
Man Utd to play Hollywood duo's Wrexham in San Diego friendly


Latest News
Cabinet nods 2 to 7 years’ imprisonment for election disruptions
One held with Yaba pills in Savar
Bangladesh needs urgent action to curb air pollution
PM mourns casualties of bus accident in Saudi Arabia
RAB forms probe bdoy to investigate Jesmine’s death in custody
49 arrested in DMP’s anti-narcotics drive in city
Warehouse fire kills 11 people in northern Chinese province
Titas disconnects 3,000 illegal gas connections in N'ganj
Application for admission in CU starts from Thursday
HC wants to know whether RAB can detain anyone without any case
Most Read News
20 Umrah pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash
Cabinet nods 2 to 7 years’ imprisonment for election disruptions
Jesmine dies of excessive brain haemorrhage, autopsy report says
SC stays Regent Chairman Shahed's bail in arms case
Female students can't be forced to uncover faces, HC order
Proloy gang: DU expels two students temporarily
Young man hacked dead over land dispute, 4 held
Couple killed as rickshaw van crashes into pickup, daughter miracally saved
BNP's politics always goes against spirit of Bangladesh: Quader
Jahangir to get back his mayoral post or not: verdict Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft