Govt implementing Smart Agri Pilot Project to boost output : Palak

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said that his division is implementing a 'Smart Agriculture Pilot Project' at 10 villages in the country aimed at reducing the cost of irrigation and use of fertilizer along with boosting production.



"The use of modern technologies like the internet of things (IoT), data analytics, drones and machine learning robotics in agriculture will increase production and simultaneously encourage the educated youth to get engaged in agriculture," he said.



The state minister said this while virtually addressing the distribution function of Aush paddy seeds and fertilizer as gifts from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina among 6,000 small marginal farmers of Singra upazila in Natore district on Monday, said a press release here.



Presided over by Singra Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mahmuda Khatun, Singra Upazila Vice Chairman Shamima Haque Rozi and 12 No Union Parishad Chairman Zakir Hossain were present at the function, among others.



Noting that Bangladesh is now self-sufficient in food as the farmers are getting support in every matter including fertilizers, fuels, seeds and electricity at fair prices on time, Palak said, "Under the supervision of Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy, we are starting the 'Smart Agriculture' programme with the aim of building a Smart Bangladesh".



The main objective of a smart agriculture programme is how to make the best use of technology with less investment of resources to increase production, he said, adding, "If we can produce more crops with nominal use of water, fertilizer and pesticides, the cost of agriculture will be reduced and production will be increased".



Later, Palak inaugurated the Aush paddy seeds and fertilizer distribution programme.