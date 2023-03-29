Stocks fell for 2nd running day on selling spree

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as the dominant small investors continued their selling spree, mostly on banking shares.



At the end of day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, lost 10.83 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 6,193. DSES, the Shariah-based index, dropped 4.06 points or 0.30 per cent to 1,345. DS30, the blue-chip index, also lost 4.70 points or 0.21 per cent to close at 2,210. Turnover, another important indicator of the market, fell on DSE to Tk 272 crore from Monday's turnover of Tk 317 crore.



At the CSE, the overall price index CASPI decreased by 46 points. 19 of the 101 firms that participated in the market rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 34 has decreased and the price of 48 has remained unchanged. Tk 4.22 crore have been transacted.

