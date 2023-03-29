

Huawei to set up ICT Academy at CUET



To this end, an MoU signing ceremony was held at CUET campus on Tuesday, says a press release.



Prof. Dr. Mohammad Rafiqul Alam, Vice-chancellor of CUET, was present as the chief guest. From Huawei, its Director of South Asia Enterprise Partner Development and Management Dept. Zhang Cheng (Justin); Najia Samantha Islam, Manager, Corporate Affairs, South Asia Public Relations Dept.; whereas from CUET, its Register Prof. Dr. Sheikh Muhammad Humayun Kabir; Prof. Dr. Mohammed Moshiul Hoque, Dean, Faculty of Electrical & Computer Engineering and Prof. Dr. Quazi Delwar Hossain, Director, Panning & Development, along with other faculty members were present at the signing ceremony.



In the first stage, faculty members of CUET will be provided necessary training through this ICT academy to become certified instructors. Later on, these certified instructors will impart knowledge and provide training for the students.



Prof. Dr. Mohammad Rafiqul Alam, Vice-chancellor of CUET, said, "We are delighted to join hands with Huawei South Asia for establishing an ICT Academy in our campus.



Industry-academia collaboration is very pertinent in the present context to produce graduates with the right set of skills for the evolving world. I hope this academy will play significant roles for preparing our students for the future world."



Zhang Cheng (Justin), Director of South Asia Enterprise Partner Development and Management Department, opined, "The world is changing owing to rapid digitalization. Huawei knows it and that's why, we want to prepare talented individuals in a way so that they can thrive in the future world. For that to happen, it is important that they are equipped with proper ICT skills and an ICT ecosystem conducive for their learning is built. Huawei has been taking various initiatives to enable this ICT ecosystem. In continuation of our efforts, we are setting up our 6th academy here at CUET."



Huawei launched ICT Academy, an industry-academia cooperation project, back in 2013. Currently, Huawei has 1,500 such ICT academies in more than 90 countries, including the UK, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines. In total, more than 927 colleges and universities are involved in this initiative, helping thousands of learners worldwide. Huawei South Asia has so far set up 5 ICT Academy at different universities of Bangladesh.



