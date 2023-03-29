Video
Wednesday, 29 March, 2023, 7:50 AM
LABCCI team to visit Brazil in July next to explore trade opportunities

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Business Correspondent

The Board of Directors of Latin America-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LABCCI) met the Ambassador of Brazil Paulo Fernando Dias Feres at the embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday, says a press release.

During the meeting Md. Anwar Shawkat Afser, President of LABCCI announced that a trade delegation will visit to Brazil from July 14 to 19 this year.

The delegation will be led by Executive Chairman of BIDA, Lokman Hossain Miah, Senior Secretary. B2B and networking seminar will be held on the sectors like, Agriculture, Food Processing, Textile, Processing plant for soya beans, sunflower, iron ores, petroleum oils, Fertilizer, RMG, wood log, export of jute, leather and pharmaceuticals, etc.

 The Objectives of the Delegation are 1. To attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) which may be a great opportunity for the businessmen of Latin America to invest in the potential sectors in Bangladesh. 2.To explore & promote Bangladeshi products and services to Latin America region also to promote business from the Latin America to the emerging Bangladesh market.

Ambassador Paulo Fernando Dias Feres assured his all necessary cooperation for the delegation. He also expressed that Brazil is the friend of Bangladesh and they will ease the business environment for Bangladeshi.

From LABCCI Md. Shahid Alam, Senior Vice President,  Md. Sayem Faroky, Joint Secretary,  Md.  Shakawat Hossain Mamun, Director,  Jobayer Ahmed, Director, Engr. Razeeb Haider, Director,  Nizamuddin Mahmood Hossain, Director,  Noafel Bin Reza, Director,  Md. Zahirul Kayum, Director, Ms. Meherun Nessa Islam, Director, were present in the event.


