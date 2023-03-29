Video
Wednesday, 29 March, 2023, 7:50 AM
Home Business

Mitsubishi to render maintenance services at Bibiyana power plant

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Special Correspondent

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has signed a seven-year full-turnkey Long Term Service Agreement (LTSA) with Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) for the Bibiyana-III Combined Cycle Power Plant (CCPP), at Bidyut Bahban in Dhaka recently.

BPDB's Chairman and members, as well as representatives from Mitsubishi Power and Marubeni were present the signing ceremony, according to a press release.

 According to the LTSA, Mitsubishi Power, will continue to provide maintenance and inspection services of the plant's gas turbine and related power generation equipment to enhance reliability and drive performance and efficiency, it said.

"We are excited to extend our longstanding partnership with Mitsubishi Power to tap on their technical expertise and service support for Bangladesh's long term power supply needs." BPDB Chairman Engr. Md. Mahbubur Rahman said.

Mitsubishi Power delivered its first steam turbine to Bangladesh over 60 years ago and has since delivered a total of nine gas turbines and six steam turbines to Bangladesh.

 "We are honored to strengthen our partnership with BPDB at one of the first sites in the country where we installed our large-class gas turbines," Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Osamu Ono said.

Mitsubishi Power's long standing relationship with the BPDB began in 1987 with the installation of Bangladesh's first gas turbine at the Old Haripur Power Station. In 2016, Mitsubishi Power was commissioned by the BPDB to install an M701F gas turbine.



