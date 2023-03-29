Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 March, 2023, 7:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB relaxes CMSME refinancing conditions

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank has relaxed conditions on refinancing loan scheme to cottage, micro and sub sectors.

In this regard, the 's SME & Special Program Department of the central bank has issued letters to all the chief executive officers/managing directors of the scheduled commercial bank and financial institutions on Tuesday.

As per new directive to banks they can provide loan or invest to any business under CMSME which earlier was fixed within few sectors.

Bangladesh Bank's new circular states that due to Covid-19 there were stuck up in financing the sectors but after recovery it is seen that many sectors require money to speed up their business.

So to finance all sectors under the central bank's CMSME refinancing scheme from its Tk250 billion scheme BB relaxes previous rules and allowed banks to finance all sectors who apply for loans.

Under the BB guidelines in recovering financed loans it is said that with six months grace period the loans will be recovered within five years with quarterly (three months) calculations of capitals and interests.

The relaxed condition will be valid till 30 June, 2024.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt implementing Smart Agri Pilot Project to boost output : Palak
Stocks fell for 2nd running day on selling spree
Huawei to set up ICT Academy at CUET
LABCCI team to visit Brazil in July next to explore trade opportunities
Mitsubishi to render maintenance services at Bibiyana power plant
BB relaxes CMSME refinancing conditions
Hydrocarbon Unit, BUET to boost research in energy sector
Remittance inflow on rising trend, stands at $1.6b in 24 days


Latest News
Cabinet nods 2 to 7 years’ imprisonment for election disruptions
One held with Yaba pills in Savar
Bangladesh needs urgent action to curb air pollution
PM mourns casualties of bus accident in Saudi Arabia
RAB forms probe bdoy to investigate Jesmine’s death in custody
49 arrested in DMP’s anti-narcotics drive in city
Warehouse fire kills 11 people in northern Chinese province
Titas disconnects 3,000 illegal gas connections in N'ganj
Application for admission in CU starts from Thursday
HC wants to know whether RAB can detain anyone without any case
Most Read News
20 Umrah pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash
Cabinet nods 2 to 7 years’ imprisonment for election disruptions
Jesmine dies of excessive brain haemorrhage, autopsy report says
SC stays Regent Chairman Shahed's bail in arms case
Female students can't be forced to uncover faces, HC order
Proloy gang: DU expels two students temporarily
Young man hacked dead over land dispute, 4 held
Couple killed as rickshaw van crashes into pickup, daughter miracally saved
BNP's politics always goes against spirit of Bangladesh: Quader
Jahangir to get back his mayoral post or not: verdict Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft