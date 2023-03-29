BB relaxes CMSME refinancing conditions

Bangladesh Bank has relaxed conditions on refinancing loan scheme to cottage, micro and sub sectors.



In this regard, the 's SME & Special Program Department of the central bank has issued letters to all the chief executive officers/managing directors of the scheduled commercial bank and financial institutions on Tuesday.



As per new directive to banks they can provide loan or invest to any business under CMSME which earlier was fixed within few sectors.



Bangladesh Bank's new circular states that due to Covid-19 there were stuck up in financing the sectors but after recovery it is seen that many sectors require money to speed up their business.



So to finance all sectors under the central bank's CMSME refinancing scheme from its Tk250 billion scheme BB relaxes previous rules and allowed banks to finance all sectors who apply for loans.



Under the BB guidelines in recovering financed loans it is said that with six months grace period the loans will be recovered within five years with quarterly (three months) calculations of capitals and interests.



The relaxed condition will be valid till 30 June, 2024.



