Wednesday, 29 March, 2023, 7:50 AM
Home Business

Hydrocarbon Unit, BUET to boost research in energy sector

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Special Correspondent

To boost research work and capacity building in the country's energy sector, Hydrocarbon Unit of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) on Monday.

"Research is the baseline of any development work, as we need accurate data or some sort of information before start any development work, so far I understand this collaboration will help the Hydrocarbon Unit to prepare accurate data and a proper plan to develop a future energy plan," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Division Nasrul Hamid said.
 
He was addressing at a programme titled "Energy Research and Efficiency Enhancement" organised at the Hydrocarbon Unit and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) as chief guest.

"Cost and pricing from a global perspective is the main challenge of the country.  There is no alternative but to enhance the use of technology in proper manner we ourselves have to find a solution with the help of our researchers, academics and professionals," Hamid said.

He said the MoU will also expand the field of research in the energy sector as coordinated initiatives are necessary to ensure a sustainable energy system in the country.

"We want to establish a network of researchers, academics and professionals to make a plan successful. We have all such people around us but there was no coordination or collaboration among them, this MoU will help us to establish that network," Nasrul Hamid said.

Among others BUET Vice-Chancellor Professor Satya Prasad Majumdar, Energy Secretary Dr Md Khairuzzaman Majumder, BUET Vice-Chancellor Professor Abdul Jabbar Khan, Energy and Sustainability Research Institute Director Professor Farsim Mannan Mohammadi and Director General of Hydrocarbon Unit Tahmina Yasmin were also spoke.

The hydrocarbon unit works on the survey of oil and gas resources and reserves, updating the database on power and energy, production and distribution. This MoU will help the State owned organization to take the expertise of the experts from BUET.



