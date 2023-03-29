Remittance inflow on rising trend, stands at $1.6b in 24 days

Remittance inflow in the first 24 days of the ongoing March stood at $1598 million ( near $1.6 billion) which is $36 million higher than for entire month of February, according to Bangladesh Bank's (BB) latest statistics.



In February this year the total amount of remittance was $1561 million. On the other hand since first day of the running financial year total remittance inflow till 24 March was $15.6 billion.



The March remittance inflow indicates it may cross $2 billion within 31st March. In the coming month of April the remittance inflow is likely to continue to rise, according to a senior BB official.



When contacted he said the February remittance was low as the month was for 28 days. He said March remittance is better than February as remitters are sending money to their relatives ahead of Eid after holy month of Ramadan and he hoped it will also rise in April.



Among remittance receiving banks state owned banks received $195.67 million in first 24 days of running month of March.



Specialized banks received $35.47 million, private commercial banks $1361.54 million and foreign commercial banks $4.85 million.



During the days seven banks received no remittance. The highest remittance receiving banks is Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited.



The bank alone received $371 million out of $1598 million among 59 banks. Among nine foreign banks three got no remittance. The highest was by Standard Chartered Bank of 3.89 million.



The highest remittance receiving state owned banks was Agrani Bank. It received $79 million in the first 24 days in March.



Currently mobile financial service providers are allowed to receive remittance and this facility is being used by remitters.

Their relatives can get money in local currency now in their account wallet without going to banks.



A fin-tech service provider said as technology is being changed and Bangladesh is in better position of using mobile financial services, the remittance receivers will receive through smart phones in local currency as other gateways will make the exchange jobs.



Currently the government is providing 2.5 per cent cash incentives to the remitters aiming to remit in legal channels.



Besides, there are more other opportunities for the remitters in government savings tools in foreign currencies.



The BB official said, "We are devising different policies to get IMF loans and there is monitoring in opening letters of credits to save foreign currencies."



In this situation it is hoped that more inward remittance will help the county to avoid problems in fast depleting central reserves in foreign currencies.



