Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 March, 2023, 7:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

realme to release smartphone C55 in market on  April 2

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

realme, the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, is set to release the highly-anticipated realme C55 in the Bangladesh market on April 2, next.

realme officially announced strategic upgrades on the C Series, and now the first upgraded C55 is arriving with four segment-first features in camera, storage, charge, and design, says a press release.

realme C55 will deliver the only 64MP camera in the segment and shall be the first C Series product to feature a flagship-level sensor with a 0.7?m large pixel size and a 1/2" optical format, which is the same sensor used on realme GT Master Edition. Compared with its predecessor C35, C55 has increased by 54% in sensor size and 53.8% improvement in clarity and resolution.

realme C55 features up to 16 GB dynamic RAM and 256 GB ROM, which is by now the largest storage in the segment, providing a smoother and long-term user experience. In addition, this time, C55 improves battery performance with the fastest 33W SUPERVOOC charge in the segment.

When it comes to the back, according to rumoured specs, C55 is masterfully crafted with the Sunshower design inspired by natural elements, coming in two colors: Sunshower and Rainy Night. realme has surprisingly realized this well-designed pattern with the thinnest 7.89mm body in the segment.

Moreover, realme reportedly confirmed that C55 will become its first product to feature "Mini Capsule," which can smartly adapt to the display and can be wrapped around the punch-hole camera cutout.

realme positions its upgraded C Series as "a champion of the segment," aiming to deliver segment-leading features that go beyond expectations to level up the user experience.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt implementing Smart Agri Pilot Project to boost output : Palak
Stocks fell for 2nd running day on selling spree
Huawei to set up ICT Academy at CUET
LABCCI team to visit Brazil in July next to explore trade opportunities
Mitsubishi to render maintenance services at Bibiyana power plant
BB relaxes CMSME refinancing conditions
Hydrocarbon Unit, BUET to boost research in energy sector
Remittance inflow on rising trend, stands at $1.6b in 24 days


Latest News
Cabinet nods 2 to 7 years’ imprisonment for election disruptions
One held with Yaba pills in Savar
Bangladesh needs urgent action to curb air pollution
PM mourns casualties of bus accident in Saudi Arabia
RAB forms probe bdoy to investigate Jesmine’s death in custody
49 arrested in DMP’s anti-narcotics drive in city
Warehouse fire kills 11 people in northern Chinese province
Titas disconnects 3,000 illegal gas connections in N'ganj
Application for admission in CU starts from Thursday
HC wants to know whether RAB can detain anyone without any case
Most Read News
20 Umrah pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash
Cabinet nods 2 to 7 years’ imprisonment for election disruptions
Jesmine dies of excessive brain haemorrhage, autopsy report says
SC stays Regent Chairman Shahed's bail in arms case
Female students can't be forced to uncover faces, HC order
Proloy gang: DU expels two students temporarily
Young man hacked dead over land dispute, 4 held
Couple killed as rickshaw van crashes into pickup, daughter miracally saved
BNP's politics always goes against spirit of Bangladesh: Quader
Jahangir to get back his mayoral post or not: verdict Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]erbd.com, For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft