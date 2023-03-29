realme to release smartphone C55 in market on  April 2

realme, the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, is set to release the highly-anticipated realme C55 in the Bangladesh market on April 2, next.



realme officially announced strategic upgrades on the C Series, and now the first upgraded C55 is arriving with four segment-first features in camera, storage, charge, and design, says a press release.



realme C55 will deliver the only 64MP camera in the segment and shall be the first C Series product to feature a flagship-level sensor with a 0.7?m large pixel size and a 1/2" optical format, which is the same sensor used on realme GT Master Edition. Compared with its predecessor C35, C55 has increased by 54% in sensor size and 53.8% improvement in clarity and resolution.



realme C55 features up to 16 GB dynamic RAM and 256 GB ROM, which is by now the largest storage in the segment, providing a smoother and long-term user experience. In addition, this time, C55 improves battery performance with the fastest 33W SUPERVOOC charge in the segment.



When it comes to the back, according to rumoured specs, C55 is masterfully crafted with the Sunshower design inspired by natural elements, coming in two colors: Sunshower and Rainy Night. realme has surprisingly realized this well-designed pattern with the thinnest 7.89mm body in the segment.



Moreover, realme reportedly confirmed that C55 will become its first product to feature "Mini Capsule," which can smartly adapt to the display and can be wrapped around the punch-hole camera cutout.



realme positions its upgraded C Series as "a champion of the segment," aiming to deliver segment-leading features that go beyond expectations to level up the user experience.



