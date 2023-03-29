Tasnia Farin on stream for a smartphone advertisement

The Jupiter of Tasnia farin, the famous face of the audience, is exalted now as she is at the peak of popularity in the recent time. This talented 'Karagar' star is now hitting back-to-back boundaries towards the media pavilion. Lately she added another feather to her hat. Very soon she will be unveiled as a smartphone model.



The lead cast of the hyped OTT series 'Ladies and Gentlemen', 'Networker Baire' and 'Syndicate' is now collaborating with the global smartphone manufacturer brand vivo.



vivo V series is going to launch two new smartphones in the upcoming month, named as V27 and V27 E. Farin is currently working for the advertisement of this new V series handset.



Farin recently completed her graduation in BBA from Bangladesh University of Professional (BUP). This talented actress also had to undergo the schedules of Kolkata alongside Dhaka. She has been basked in critical appreciation for her silver screen debut in the Kolkata film "Aaro Ek Prithibi" by the famous director Atanu Ghosh and captivated everyone's attention with her acting finesse in a pivotal role.



Nowadays she's been hooked up with jingles, telefilms and web series. She will be appeared on several telefilms in this eid also. Meanwhile she started getting busy with the smartphone advertisement. The advertisement will broadcast soon.



The V series smartphones from vivo have always been signifying the accessibility of video and camera specs. Farin is likely to convey the message of newness to the Generation Z through this new advertisement. That is why she chose to be connected with this special brand.



The two new smartphones of vivo V series will be available at the market from the starting of the next month, said by authentic sources, according to a press release.



