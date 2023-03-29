

Antique Fashion outlet opens in Chattogram



Solaiman Alam Seth, Managing Director of Seth Properties Limited and founder of Bali Arcade Shopping Mall inaugurated the outlet by cutting the ribbon.



Bangladesh Human Rights Commission Governor Aminul Haque Babu, Central Plaza Business Owners Association President Mustaque Ahmed Chowdhury, General Secretary Moshiur Rahman Didar, Antique Fashion Managing Director Atiqur Rahman and other directors were also present at the time.



Solaiman Alam Seth said, 'All products of Antique maintain international quality and perfection. I hope the buyers of Chattogram will get good quality service from them.'



Atiqur Rahman, the managing director of Antique Fashion said 'Buyers will be happy with us in terms of prices. We are offering 10% discount for the next 2-3 days on the occasion of the inauguration. We have many new collections for Eid. Hope customers will visit our outlet and buy products according to their choice. Women's and men's clothes, suits, sandals, branded bags, purses, jewellery are available in our outlet.'



The Antique fashion showrooms are available at Keranihat in Satkania, Maijdi in Noakhali, Chakria in Cox's Bazar, Tokyo Square in Mohammadpur, Japan Garden City Dhaka, Central Plaza , Bali Arcade, New Market, Laldighi, Free-Port, Shopping Complex, Alankar in Chattogram.



