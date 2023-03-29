

ABG Bashundhara honours War Heroines



On behalf of Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir, Kaler Kantho Editor-in-Chief Imdadul Haque Milan inaugurated the reception at a city hotel, says a press release.



The three awardees - valiant freedom fighters Duljan Nesa, Noor Jahan Begum and Laily Begum have been accorded reception for their courageous roles in the liberation war. Apex Bangladesh also felicitated its member, cricketer Raqibul Hasan for achieving Independence Award, highest civilian honour in Bangladesh.



Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) executive president Mohammad Hatem and National Press Club general secretary Shyamal Dutta were guests of honour on the occasion.



Apex Bangladesh national president Abdul Matin Sikder made address of welcome with national youth and citizenship director Anwar Hossain Babu in chair. The organisation's national and international programme coordinator M SaimTipu moderated the session.



Addressing the function, novelist Imdadul Haque Milan termed the reception programme for war heroine 'best one' marking the occasion of Independence Day. "Someone tells stories of liberation war. It's not a story, but a matter of pride for the nation. We have to project the history to new generation," he said. Milan, also director at East West Media Group, mentioned some philanthropic activities of Bashundhara Group for wellbeing of people and country. "Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan feels empathy for underprivileged people. We have a platform of readers called Shuvo Sangho.



Under supervision of Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan and Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir, we provided food support to thousands of families across the country, especially in the northern region," he said. Bashundhara Group supports education of 1,750 students up to graduation, he added.



