Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 March, 2023, 7:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ABG Bashundhara honours War Heroines

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Desk

ABG Bashundhara honours War Heroines

ABG Bashundhara honours War Heroines

The ABG Bashundhara has sponsored an initiative according reception to three war heroines, marking Independence and National Day. International community organisation Apex Bangladesh with support of ABG Bashundhara gave the reception on Sunday.

On behalf of Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir, Kaler Kantho Editor-in-Chief Imdadul Haque Milan inaugurated the reception at a city hotel, says a press release.

The three awardees - valiant freedom fighters Duljan Nesa, Noor Jahan Begum and Laily Begum have been accorded reception for their courageous roles in the liberation war. Apex Bangladesh also felicitated its member, cricketer Raqibul Hasan for achieving Independence Award, highest civilian honour in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) executive president Mohammad Hatem and National Press Club general secretary Shyamal Dutta were guests of honour on the occasion.

Apex Bangladesh national president Abdul Matin Sikder made address of welcome with national youth and citizenship director Anwar Hossain Babu in chair. The organisation's national and international programme coordinator M SaimTipu moderated the session.

Addressing the function, novelist Imdadul Haque Milan termed the reception programme for war heroine 'best one' marking the occasion of Independence Day. "Someone tells stories of liberation war. It's not a story, but a matter of pride for the nation. We have to project the history to new generation," he said. Milan, also director at East West Media Group, mentioned some philanthropic activities of Bashundhara Group for wellbeing of people and country. "Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan feels empathy for underprivileged people. We have a platform of readers called Shuvo Sangho.

Under supervision of Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan and Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir, we provided food support to thousands of families across the country, especially in the northern region," he said. Bashundhara Group supports education of 1,750 students up to graduation, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt implementing Smart Agri Pilot Project to boost output : Palak
Stocks fell for 2nd running day on selling spree
Huawei to set up ICT Academy at CUET
LABCCI team to visit Brazil in July next to explore trade opportunities
Mitsubishi to render maintenance services at Bibiyana power plant
BB relaxes CMSME refinancing conditions
Hydrocarbon Unit, BUET to boost research in energy sector
Remittance inflow on rising trend, stands at $1.6b in 24 days


Latest News
Cabinet nods 2 to 7 years’ imprisonment for election disruptions
One held with Yaba pills in Savar
Bangladesh needs urgent action to curb air pollution
PM mourns casualties of bus accident in Saudi Arabia
RAB forms probe bdoy to investigate Jesmine’s death in custody
49 arrested in DMP’s anti-narcotics drive in city
Warehouse fire kills 11 people in northern Chinese province
Titas disconnects 3,000 illegal gas connections in N'ganj
Application for admission in CU starts from Thursday
HC wants to know whether RAB can detain anyone without any case
Most Read News
20 Umrah pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash
Cabinet nods 2 to 7 years’ imprisonment for election disruptions
Jesmine dies of excessive brain haemorrhage, autopsy report says
SC stays Regent Chairman Shahed's bail in arms case
Female students can't be forced to uncover faces, HC order
Proloy gang: DU expels two students temporarily
Young man hacked dead over land dispute, 4 held
Couple killed as rickshaw van crashes into pickup, daughter miracally saved
BNP's politics always goes against spirit of Bangladesh: Quader
Jahangir to get back his mayoral post or not: verdict Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft