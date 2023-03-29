

OPPO names Beautiful Bangladesh, in Portrait winners



The campaign designed to inspire young photographers and enthusiasts turned out to be more than just a campaign as it was a great occasion for the smartphone users to reveal their latent talent, says a press release.



OPPO brought this opportunity for smartphone users to discover the beauty of their country and its people through the eyes of recently-launched OPPO Reno8 T. To showcase the unparalleled beauty, versatility and rich history of Bangladesh and its people, OPPO launched this campaign that continued from 11-17 March 2023.



After a huge number of submissions, the winners' names were finally declared from OPPO Bangladesh's social media on 22 March. The first prize winner of this campaign is Tarek Ahmed, while Plabon Banik and Md Ibrahim Jony grabbed the 2nd and 3rd places respectively.



This campaign has garnered praise from users and fans owing to the fact that it inspired them to explore aspects of their surroundings that were earlier unnoticed by them. In the process, this campaign turned out to be a great opportunity for enthusiastic individuals to recognize their creative interests, pursue their passion for photography and eventually, unleash their talents. While capturing photos with OPPO Reno8 T during the campaign, the users got to develop new perspectives about the country and its people.



Liu Feng, Head of Brand, OPPO Bangladesh Authorized Exclusive Distributor, said, "Driven by our brand proposition 'Inspiration Ahead', OPPO always wants to bring meaningful changes in our users' lives by empowering them. This campaign 'Beautiful Bangladesh, in Portrait', I feel, was an opportunity to inspire our fans and allow them the space to rediscover not only the beauty of Bangladesh but also themselves.



The winners were given lucrative prizes including OPPO Reno8 T for the 1st prize winner and OPPO Enco W11 for both 2nd & 3rd prize winners.

