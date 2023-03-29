Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 March, 2023, 7:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

OPPO names Beautiful Bangladesh, in Portrait winners

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Desk

OPPO names Beautiful Bangladesh, in Portrait winners

OPPO names Beautiful Bangladesh, in Portrait winners

After days of excitement and enthusiastic participation by O' fans, OPPO's 'Beautiful Bangladesh, in Portrait' campaign has come to an end with the announcement of the names of the winners.

The campaign designed to inspire young photographers and enthusiasts turned out to be more than just a campaign as it was a great occasion for the smartphone users to reveal their latent talent, says a press release.

OPPO brought this opportunity for smartphone users to discover the beauty of their country and its people through the eyes of recently-launched OPPO Reno8 T. To showcase the unparalleled beauty, versatility and rich history of Bangladesh and its people, OPPO launched this campaign that continued from 11-17 March 2023.  

After a huge number of submissions, the winners' names were finally declared from OPPO Bangladesh's social media on 22 March. The first prize winner of this campaign is Tarek Ahmed, while Plabon Banik and Md Ibrahim Jony grabbed the 2nd and 3rd places respectively.

This campaign has garnered praise from users and fans owing to the fact that it inspired them to explore aspects of their surroundings that were earlier unnoticed by them. In the process, this campaign turned out to be a great opportunity for enthusiastic individuals to recognize their creative interests, pursue their passion for photography and eventually, unleash their talents. While capturing photos with OPPO Reno8 T during the campaign, the users got to develop new perspectives about the country and its people.  

Liu Feng, Head of Brand, OPPO Bangladesh Authorized Exclusive Distributor, said, "Driven by our brand proposition 'Inspiration Ahead', OPPO always wants to bring meaningful changes in our users' lives by empowering them. This campaign 'Beautiful Bangladesh, in Portrait', I feel, was an opportunity to inspire our fans and allow them the space to rediscover not only the beauty of Bangladesh but also themselves.

The winners were given lucrative prizes including OPPO Reno8 T for the 1st prize winner and OPPO Enco W11 for both 2nd & 3rd prize winners. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt implementing Smart Agri Pilot Project to boost output : Palak
Stocks fell for 2nd running day on selling spree
Huawei to set up ICT Academy at CUET
LABCCI team to visit Brazil in July next to explore trade opportunities
Mitsubishi to render maintenance services at Bibiyana power plant
BB relaxes CMSME refinancing conditions
Hydrocarbon Unit, BUET to boost research in energy sector
Remittance inflow on rising trend, stands at $1.6b in 24 days


Latest News
Cabinet nods 2 to 7 years’ imprisonment for election disruptions
One held with Yaba pills in Savar
Bangladesh needs urgent action to curb air pollution
PM mourns casualties of bus accident in Saudi Arabia
RAB forms probe bdoy to investigate Jesmine’s death in custody
49 arrested in DMP’s anti-narcotics drive in city
Warehouse fire kills 11 people in northern Chinese province
Titas disconnects 3,000 illegal gas connections in N'ganj
Application for admission in CU starts from Thursday
HC wants to know whether RAB can detain anyone without any case
Most Read News
20 Umrah pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash
Cabinet nods 2 to 7 years’ imprisonment for election disruptions
Jesmine dies of excessive brain haemorrhage, autopsy report says
SC stays Regent Chairman Shahed's bail in arms case
Female students can't be forced to uncover faces, HC order
Proloy gang: DU expels two students temporarily
Young man hacked dead over land dispute, 4 held
Couple killed as rickshaw van crashes into pickup, daughter miracally saved
BNP's politics always goes against spirit of Bangladesh: Quader
Jahangir to get back his mayoral post or not: verdict Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft