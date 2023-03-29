

IFIC Bank partners with NEC Money Transfer Ltd, UK



Shah A Sarwar, MD and CEO of IFIC Bank, Mr Mohammad Jahangir Farazy, Director of NEC Money, Dr. Anower Farazy Emon, Director of NEC Money and Chairman of Farazy Hospital, spoke at the event signing ceremony held at IFIC Tower.



At the start of the program, Deputy Managing Director and Head of International Division Mr Syed Mansur Mustafa of IFIC Bank greeted the Directors of NEC MoneyTransfer Limited with flowers. Deputy Managing directors, Other Senior Officials of IFIC Bank Ltd and Country Manager, Business Development Manager along with other officials from NEC Money Transfer Limited, UK were present at the event.



This partnership allows expatriate Bangladeshi to send money to their families and friends enabling quick cash payout on inbound money transfers through all IFIC Bank's 1243 business outlets around the country.



