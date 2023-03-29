Video
Wednesday, 29 March, 2023
Home Business

foodpanda launches Grand Iftar Takeaway Fest

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk

foodpanda Bangladesh has launched a campaign called "Grand Iftar Takeaway Fest" to celebrate the month of Ramadan and build a sense of community through the act of sharing meals with friends and families.  

This event is designed to bring together the cultural significance of Iftar, which has traditionally been a time to break their fast with loved ones and enjoy a diverse range of traditional Ramadan delicacies, says a press release.

The campaign was organized in association with Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and prothomalo.com, bKash, Eastern Bank Limited and Pran Frooto where restaurants from other parts of the city have joined hands to bring convenience for its customers under one roof. The dedicated venues for the event are: DNCC Banani Food Court, Banani and Shimanto Square, Dhanmondi.

Starting from this week, customers living near Banani and Dhanmondi can place an order for delivery or pick-up from their favorite food outlets. The Grand Iftar  Takeaway Fest will feature a wide selection of traditional Ramadan delicacies, including smoking hot bowls of halim, extra-beef biryani, and traditional ghee soaked jilapi, which will go live from 2pm onwards in the app.

foodpanda has brought all the heritage brands such as Decent Pastry Shop, Jaipur Sweets, Bar-B-Q Tonite, Haji Nanna Biryani and new crowd favorites like Tarka, Tri-State Eatery, and Iftarwala. This campaign also aims to make the experience affordable and accessible for everyone by ensuring that the pricing remains reasonable.


« PreviousNext »

