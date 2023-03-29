

SONY-SMART holds event to dev junior students' intelligence



Recently, 30 students of Smart Academy were brought on an educational tour from Lakshmipur to Dhaka and introduced to science and technology, says a press release.



On Saturday, they were made to travel by metro rail from Uttara Station (Diabari) in the capital to Agargaon. At six o'clock in the morning on the day, a school bus from Smart Academy of Laxmipur's Narimpur left for Dhaka with the students. They reached Agargaon from Uttara by metro rail around 10:30am. They were then taken to the BCS Computer City in IDB Bhaban in the capital. By visiting there, the students get acquainted with various information technology products.



Around noon, SMART Technologies officials stood in front of SONY-SMART head office and sang the national anthem of Bangladesh and a patriotic song with the students of Smart Academy to initiate patriotism. The Chairman of Smart Technologies (BD) Limited Mohd Mazharul Islam, Director of SONY-SMART Md Tanvir Hossain and other officials were present at that time. Lunch was organized for the students at the cafeteria of SMART Technologies. After lunch the students were taken to the National Museum of Science and Technology. Later in the evening the students returned to SMART Academy.



About the purpose of this event, SONY-SMART officials said that SMART Technologies (BD) Limited is working with the determination to build a Smart Bangladesh. In this case, SMART Technologies believes that today's students are the future of tomorrow. Therefore, it is very important to make students familiar with science and information technology. Taking these issues into consideration, the young students of SMART Academy have been given the opportunity to visit Metro Rail, technology products market, BCS Computer City in IDB Building, National Museum of Science and Technology, SMART Technologies (BD) Limited's own building and SONY-SMART showroom.



Managing Director of SMART Technologies (BD) Limited Mohammad Zahirul Islam said, "We have arranged this educational tour to make their journey more realistic. Hopefully, this visit will help the young students of SMART Academy to grow as smart citizens of Smart Bangladesh."



SMART Technologies (BD) Limited is the leading ICT product marketing company in Bangladesh. The company is marketing about 85 brands of ICT products in the world. At the same time, SMART Technologies (BD) Limited is contracted as an official distributor to sell electronics products and other related services of the Japanese multinational industrial group SONY Corporation in the Bangladesh market. Smart Academy is an educational institution of SMART Technologies.



