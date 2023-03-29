Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 March, 2023, 7:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

SONY-SMART holds event to dev junior students' intelligence

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Desk

SONY-SMART holds event to dev junior students' intelligence

SONY-SMART holds event to dev junior students' intelligence

SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd, also known as SONY-SMART, the official distributor of Japanese global brand SONY in Bangladesh, has organized an exceptional event to develop the intelligence and thinking of the junior students of SMART Academy at Narimpur of Ramganj upazila in Lakshmipur district.

Recently, 30 students of Smart Academy were brought on an educational tour from Lakshmipur to Dhaka and introduced to science and technology, says a press release.

On Saturday, they were made to travel by metro rail from Uttara Station (Diabari) in the capital to Agargaon. At six o'clock in the morning on the day, a school bus from Smart Academy of Laxmipur's Narimpur left for Dhaka with the students. They reached Agargaon from Uttara by metro rail around 10:30am. They were then taken to the BCS Computer City in IDB Bhaban in the capital. By visiting there, the students get acquainted with various information technology products.

Around noon, SMART Technologies officials stood in front of SONY-SMART head office and sang the national anthem of Bangladesh and a patriotic song with the students of Smart Academy to initiate patriotism. The Chairman of Smart Technologies (BD) Limited Mohd Mazharul Islam, Director of SONY-SMART Md Tanvir Hossain and other officials were present at that time. Lunch was organized for the students at the cafeteria of SMART Technologies. After lunch the students were taken to the National Museum of Science and Technology. Later in the evening the students returned to SMART Academy.

About the purpose of this event, SONY-SMART officials said that SMART Technologies (BD) Limited is working with the determination to build a Smart Bangladesh. In this case, SMART Technologies believes that today's students are the future of tomorrow. Therefore, it is very important to make students familiar with science and information technology. Taking these issues into consideration, the young students of SMART Academy have been given the opportunity to visit Metro Rail, technology products market, BCS Computer City in IDB Building, National Museum of Science and Technology, SMART Technologies (BD) Limited's own building and SONY-SMART showroom.

Managing Director of SMART Technologies (BD) Limited Mohammad Zahirul Islam said, "We have arranged this educational tour to make their journey more realistic. Hopefully, this visit will help the young students of SMART Academy to grow as smart citizens of Smart Bangladesh."

SMART Technologies (BD) Limited is the leading ICT product marketing company in Bangladesh. The company is marketing about 85 brands of ICT products in the world. At the same time, SMART Technologies (BD) Limited is contracted as an official distributor to sell electronics products and other related services of the Japanese multinational industrial group SONY Corporation in the Bangladesh market. Smart Academy is an educational institution of SMART Technologies.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt implementing Smart Agri Pilot Project to boost output : Palak
Stocks fell for 2nd running day on selling spree
Huawei to set up ICT Academy at CUET
LABCCI team to visit Brazil in July next to explore trade opportunities
Mitsubishi to render maintenance services at Bibiyana power plant
BB relaxes CMSME refinancing conditions
Hydrocarbon Unit, BUET to boost research in energy sector
Remittance inflow on rising trend, stands at $1.6b in 24 days


Latest News
Cabinet nods 2 to 7 years’ imprisonment for election disruptions
One held with Yaba pills in Savar
Bangladesh needs urgent action to curb air pollution
PM mourns casualties of bus accident in Saudi Arabia
RAB forms probe bdoy to investigate Jesmine’s death in custody
49 arrested in DMP’s anti-narcotics drive in city
Warehouse fire kills 11 people in northern Chinese province
Titas disconnects 3,000 illegal gas connections in N'ganj
Application for admission in CU starts from Thursday
HC wants to know whether RAB can detain anyone without any case
Most Read News
20 Umrah pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash
Cabinet nods 2 to 7 years’ imprisonment for election disruptions
Jesmine dies of excessive brain haemorrhage, autopsy report says
SC stays Regent Chairman Shahed's bail in arms case
Female students can't be forced to uncover faces, HC order
Proloy gang: DU expels two students temporarily
Young man hacked dead over land dispute, 4 held
Couple killed as rickshaw van crashes into pickup, daughter miracally saved
BNP's politics always goes against spirit of Bangladesh: Quader
Jahangir to get back his mayoral post or not: verdict Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft