

BGMEA opens library to meet industry's need for knowledge



BGMEA President Faruque Hassan inaugurated the BGMEA Library at BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka on March 27.



The BGMEA library is named after Professor Dr. Mazharul Islam, former Vice-Chancellor of Rajshahi University, first Director General of Bangla Academy, freedom fighter and one of the pioneers of the garment industry. Professor Dr. Mazharul Islam has recently been awarded the Ekushey Padak (posthumously) in recognition of his significant contribution to education.



In 1985, Dr. Mazharul founded Sparrow Apparels Limited, a garment industry, and served as its Managing Director. He served as the Vice-President of BGMEA during 1985-1987 period and contributed to the development of the garment industry.



The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President (Finance), BGMEA; Md. Nasir Uddin, Vice President; Neela Hosna Ara, Director; Shovon Islam, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Press, Publication and Publicity, and also son of Dr. Mazharul Islam; and chairmen of different standing committees of BGMEA.



The BGMEA Library is a state-of-the-art facility having a vast collection of books, journals and other resources related to the apparel industry. The library will serve as a hub of knowledge and research which is vital for enhancing the capacity of the RMG industry in line with latest trends and technologies.



The library will have printed materials, manuscripts, documents, and information related to the apparel industry and contemporary issues, according to BGMEA.



It will also contain a collection of paintings, audio-visual works, and literary pieces from both within the country and abroad.



Speaking at the event, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "The ready-made garment industry is pursuing a vision of sustainable growth. For that we will need knowledge about the latest happenings and developments in the industry including business practices, most-advanced technology and latest trends of the global fashion industry."



"The BGMEA Library will play a vital role in securing a sustainable and better future for Bangladesh's RMG industry. It will provide a wealth of knowledge and resources to industry professionals, researchers, designers and manufactures and help them to stay updated with the latest industry trends and practices," he added. �UNB



