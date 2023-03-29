Video
Tea auction for new season starts in Ctg on April 17

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

The first tea auction for the new season that is 2023-24 auction year in the country is going to begin at Chattogram Tea Auction Center on April 17.

The second auction will be held on April 26 at Srimangal, the second tea auction center in the country.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Tea Sales Co-ordination Committee held with Bangladesh Tea Board Chairman Major General Ashraful Islam in the chair on Monday, said a press release here.

It was informed in the meeting that a total of 46 tea auctions will be held in Chattogram and 23 in Srimangal in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Speaking on the occasion, Asharaful Islam said that tea production and auction activities were normal in the country in the last auction year due to various initiatives taken by the Tea Board and implementation of various plans and sincere efforts of the tea industry stakeholders.

The Tea Board Chairman urged all concerned stakeholders to work in unison to keep normal the auction operations and the market of tea in the 2023-24 auction year.

BTB Member for Finance and Commerce Mohammad Nurullah Nuri, Deputy Director Muhammad Madhul Kabir Chowdhury, Marketing Officer Ahsan Habib, Assistant Director Mohammad Abdullah Al Borhan, Tea Traders Association of Bangladesh Chairman Shah Moinuddin Hasan were present, among others, at the meeting.



