Premier Cement okays 10pc cash dividend

Managing Director Mohammed Amirul Haquegave a brief summary of Directors' Report and replied various queries of honorable shareholders. Among othersDirectors - Md Jahangir Alam, Md. Alamgir Kabir and Mohammed Ershadul Hoque and Independent Directors- Mahfuzur Rahman, Fakhrul Islam and A.K.M. Delwer Hussain-FCMA, Chief Financial Officer Selim Reza-FCA, Company Secretary Kazi Md. Shafiqur Rahman, HIAC Md.





Aminul Islamremained present. Director and President of BCMA Md. Alamgir Kabir appraised to his remarks that the Premier Cement is one of the Largest Cement Brand in the Cement sectors of the country.

The 20th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Premier Cement Mills PLC held using digital platform on Tuesday, under the Chairmanship of Mohammad Mustafa Haider, Chairman of the Company.A 10 per cent Cash Dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2022 has approved by the shareholders in the meeting, says a press release.