SIBL opens ten sub-branches, seven ATMs

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) opened ten sub-branches and seven ATMs through virtual platform at its head office recently.Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, inaugurated the sub-branches and ATMs as chief guest while Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, presided over the programme, says a press release.Among others, Abdul Hannan Khan, Deputy Managing Director, and Joynal Abedin, Head of Branches Control Division, spoke in the event.Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of HRD, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication, Hossain Mohammed Faisal, Head of ICTD and senior officials were also present. Zonal Heads, Managers of different branches and sub-branch in-charges also joined the programme virtually.