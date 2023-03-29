Video
Mauritania hails Bangladesh’s proposal for contract farming

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent

Mauritania, one of the largest West African countries, has welcomed the 'contract farming' proposal of Bangladesh to open arable land of that country for Bangladeshi entrepreneurs for commercial farming.

Mauritania's Agriculture Minister Yahya Ahmed El Waghef hailed the proposal given by Bangladesh's non-resident Ambassador Muhammad Zulqar Nain at a bilateral meeting during his recent visit to the African country, said a press release on Monday.

Yahya expressed optimism that Bangladesh and Mauritania will work intensively in the future to achieve food security in both countries.

He appreciated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's right leadership and contributions to overall development of Bangladesh and termed the Bangladeshis as industrious people.

Mauritania has taken an initiative to leave large arable land in the southern region to private sector by April this year, Yahya said, adding that it will create potential opportunities for Bangladeshi businessmen and entrepreneurs.

Putting special emphasize on the application of the latest technology in farming, he said, it will facilitate the implementation of commercial agricultural activities instead of extracting existing natural agricultural resources in Mauritania.

At the invitation of the Mauritanian Investment Board, Bangladesh Ambassador Zulqar Nain visited the large plain land of Rosso and Boga in the southern part of Mauritania through the Senegal River.

There are possibilities and opportunities for farming various types of livestock and cultivating wheat, corn, paddy and watermelon cultivation in this region.

Meanwhile, a Saudi Arabian company is producing onion, garlic and watermelon there and exporting those to the European markets.


