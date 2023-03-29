

Pubali Bank holds Islamic Banking Window Managers’ Confce



Mohammad Ali, Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank Ltd. was present as chief guest at the conference, says a press release.



Mohammad Esha, Deputy Managing Director was present as special guest. General Manager and Head of Islamic Banking Wing Dewan Jamil Masud presided over the Conference.



Javed Hasan, Chief Technical Officer and General Manager; Endra Mohan Sutradhar, Division Head and General Manager of Software Development Division and Ajuba Khandaker, General Manager of Software Development Division of Pubali Bank were also present.



