ABB India automates India-BD cross-border oil pipeline

ABB India will provide automation and control solutions for the 130km-long Indo-Bangla Friendship Pipeline (IBFPL), which carries diesel from India to Bangladesh.



ABB's SCADAvantage, Remote Terminal Units and leak detection system will enable remote monitoring of the pipeline's flow, pressure, temperature and leaks.



SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) is a software application for controlling industrial processes, which gathers data in real time from remote locations in order to control equipment and conditions.



The software will generate reports, history sheets, critical messages and alarms that will boost efficiency and safety, and the potential capacity of one million metric tonnes per annum will enable Bangladesh to access large volumes of energy.



ABB India, a unit of Swedish-Swiss engineering and technology major ABB Ltd, will secure the 130-kilometer Indo-Bangla Friendship Pipeline (IBFPL), through integrated automation and control solutions, the company said on Tuesday.



The cross-border pipeline was jointly inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on March 18. It will carry diesel from India to Bangladesh.



"ABB's SCADAvantage, Remote Terminal Units (RTUs), and leak detection system will allow Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) to remotely monitor and control vital pipeline parameters such as flow, pressure, and temperature, as well as detect leaks," said G Balaji, SVP, Head of Energy Industries, ABB India.



ABB solutions, added Balaji, will provide real-time data on the performance of the pipeline network by generating reports, history sheets, critical messages, and alarms, all of which will maximise efficiency and safety.



Diesel will be transported from NRL's marketing terminal at Siliguri, to the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation's oil depot in Parbatipur. Approximately 6 km of the pipeline - which is the first of its type between the two countries - will be within the territory of India, with the remainder within the territory of Bangladesh.



ABB said SCADAvantage will enable the pipeline to operate safely and within its design parameters, reducing the risk of any adverse incidents. It helps in acquiring data from remote locations distributed across different geographies and supports the efficient identification of leakage volume.



"It provides a lot of operational insights. You get to know the pressure flow, temperature etc of the product that is going through the pipeline. We could also locate leak detection. You are actually making the transfer to the pipeline much more efficient and safer," added Balaji.



ABB India has automated over 5000 kilometres of LPG, CNG and oil product pipeline across the country so far. The company has also automated the Indo-Nepal petroleum pipeline, which was the first of its kind in South Asia when it opened in 2019. The Economic Times



