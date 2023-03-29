

Sonali Bank MD gets first position in national integrity



Sonali Bank Ltd CEO and Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim was awarded for securing the top position among all head of state-owned commercial banks and financial Institutions in implementing National Integrity Strategy for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, says a press release.CEO and Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim received the Certificate and Crest from Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary of the Financial Institutions Division, Ministry Of Finance at the Secretariat at a function on 28 March,Tuesday.