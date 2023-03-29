Banks’ forex holding improves as outward payment declines

Foreign currencies holding by the country's commercial banks hit a 14 month high in February due to a rise in remittance and exports earnings, as well as restrictions on imports.



The gross foreign currency balance with banks advanced to $5,240 million in February from $4,849.28 million in January. Forex holding by banks increased for four consecutive months as the gross holding was $4,708 million in December which was $4,708 million in November and $4,505 million in October, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.



The inward remittance increased marginally to $14.01 billion in July-February of 2022-23 compared with that of $13.43 billion in the same period in the past year.



The country's export earnings in eight months of FY23 grew by 9.56 per cent to $37.07 billion compared with $33.84 billion in the same period of FY22.



Since April 2022, the government and the Bangladesh Bank have taken a series of initiatives to restraint surge in imports, which was then reducing foreign currency reserves.



Bangladesh Bank imposed restrictions on import of luxury items and unnecessary products and the recent growth in dollar reserves could be an outcome of import restricting measures, bankers said.



As a result, import payments for the period of July-January in 2023 decreased by 5.66 per cent to $44.03 billion compared with $46.67 billion in the same period in 2021-22, according to the BB data.



Moreover, BB was continuously selling dollars to banks which also contributed to improving dollar shortage in the market. BB sold over $10 billion to banks in July to February in FY23 while in the whole 2021-22 it had injected $7.62 billion into the financial market.



Dollar sales had unintended consequence of reducing the foreign reserve of BB, while also mopping up local currency, which created another problem - a liquidity crisis in the banking sector.



Bankers said the growth in dollar holding by banks was not significant enough to resolve the ongoing dollar crisis on the financial market.



Commercial banks are still experiencing difficulties in settling import payment obligations due to dollar shortage. Only a small number of banks hold a significant portion of dollar reserves in Bangladesh, with many other banks experiencing deficit in their dollar reserves.



The crisis has had a severe impact on small and medium-sized businesses, while large companies have also been unable to import as much as they need.



Banks' foreign exchange holding had fallen since July 2021, when the commercial banks held $6.00 billion in foreign currencies, the data showed.



Foreign currency reserve in Bangladesh dropped to $32.33 billion on February 28 as Bangladesh Bank increased dollar sales to tackle greenback crisis on the market.



Therefore, the exchange rate rose sharply to Tk 107 from Tk 84.8 against the US dollar within a year. The BB approved floating rate of dollars on September 14, 2022.



