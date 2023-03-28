CPD bats for special increment for public, pvt employees in next nat'l budget

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), a think- tank, on Monday urged the government to provide in the next national budget a special increment to both public and private employees to adjust with the inflation.



Considering the situation, the CPD recommended for a 5 per cent salary increment of workers in industries, as well as forming a new wage structure.



The increment will help them reduce the stress on maintaining a family's monthly expenditures which have increased by 25 per cent due to depreciated domestic currency, energy and electricity price hikes, the CPD said in its proposals for FY 2023-2024 budget.



Research Director Khandkar Golam Moazzem told this at a press conference on budget proposal organized by the think tank in its Dhanmondi office on Monday.



The CPD executive director Fahmida Khatun, researcher Toufiqul Islam Khan and others spoke in the meeting.



Khandkar Golam Moazzem said, the poor and people with limited income are suffering the most. If possible, the salary can be increased this Eid, he said and added apart from this, the increase in the price of goods is greatly affecting the life of common people. Therefore, the minimum wage should be increased for all sectors.



The CPD research papers said a family of four in Dhaka city spends Tk 22,664 per month on food. However, if they don't eat fish and meat, this cost stands at Tk 7,131.This account is from last February.



This calculation is based on the daily market price of 17 daily commodities including fish, meat, rice, pulses, oil, pepper, turmeric, ginger, garlic and how much food a person consumes on average.



According to the CPD, a typical middle-class household spends 60 per cent of its total income on food.



Apart from increasing salaries the CPD has also recommended increasing the minimum tax-free life limit from Tk 3 lakh to Tk3.5 lakh to give some relief to taxpayers in the next budget.



The prices of daily commodities in the market have increased drastically for several months. Apart from rice, dal, oil, fish and meat, egg prices are also very high. According to the latest market price, the price of broiler chicken is Tk220 to Tk230 per kg. The price of beef is Tk750 to Tk800 taka per kg. And depending on the area, 1 dozen eggs are being sold at Tk130 to Tk145 taka. Due to the sudden increase in the price of fish and meat, fish and meat are about to disappear from the diet of people with limited income.



The government will not ask any questions if 7 per cent tax is paid by bringing back the smuggled money to the country, CPD has recommends to stop this opportunity in the next budget. CPD says such opportunity is not acceptable in any way. This discourages honest taxpayers. Apart from this, the CPD has also given an opinion in favour of stopping the opportunity to whiten black money. On the other hand, CPD has recommended a banking commission to reform the banking sector.



The organization has criticised the increase in the price of electricity and fuel to reduce the subsidy and impose it on the consumer. The CPD said electricity prices should be left to the market and reviewed once a month. It is necessary to abolish the system of capacity charge of power plants and go for 'no electricity, no pay' system.



Fahmida Khatun, executive director of CPD, said that due to increase in the price of essentials especially the food items, the purchasing power of common people has declined for which the think tank has proposed for raising the tax free income ceiling to Tk 3.50 lakh for the individual taxpayers.



Besides, she also suggested for expanding further the Open Market Sale (OMS) operations for the low-income group people.



She further said that next budget should be made keeping in mind the high prices of daily commodities, negative trend in revenue collection, slowness in development projects, liquidity and dollar crisis in banks, financial sector imbalance, reserve reduction. Good governance and discipline should be brought in monetary policy and fiscal policy. This also requires political will, she said.



Considering the global and domestic situation the think-tank suggested targeted fiscal measures take centre stage, focusing on catering to the needs of the fixed-income earning and low-income population. Such measures should be accompanied by monetary measures that focus on stability, such as market-based interest rates and exchange rates.



The think-tank also emphasised that good governance and discipline are essential for these policies to bring forth their intended results.



It also said that the reform measures proposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) might prove to be beneficial in this regard.