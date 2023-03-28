Hajj registration deadline extended again till Mar 30

Due to poor response from the pilgrims to complete registration with higher fees, the government couldn't complete Hajj registration for this year's pilgrimage despite extending registration period for fifth times. In this situation, the registration period was extended for sixth times till March 30 this year.



Same time, the ministry has also given chance of pilgrimage under both government and private management this year by completing fresh pre-registration along with those who have pre-registered earlier. As a result, those who haven't yet pre-registered their names would also get chance to perform Hajj by registering newly, according to a notice issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Monday.



The notice, signed by the Ministry's Deputy Secretary Abul Kashem Muhammad Shahin, said that the time of Hajj registration was extended again till March 30 following the request of the pilgrims. As the registration process is open now for all, the intending pilgrims who haven't pre-registered earlier would also be able to complete their registration by pre-registering their names.



