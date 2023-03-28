

HC asks to submit autopsy report, list of those who grilled Jasmine



The HC bench raised questioned saying that four days have been passed since the death incident. Why case is not been filed?



In a suo moto move, the HC bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel came up with the observations.



At one stage of hearing, the HC bench wanted to know from state lawyer on whether there was any case in this incident.



Assistant Attorney General (AAG) Abul Kalam Khan Daud replied that the family members of the deceased have not filed any case so far. For this reason, the state did not file a case.



At this time, the HC expressed anger and said, 'Who said that the state cannot file a case?' Where did you get it? Family members did not sue anyone, what happened? The state has no responsibility? Why didn't the state file a case?



In many cases the state can sue. It has been alleged that this woman died in the custody of RAB. It is being discussed all over the country, the HC bench added.



Pointing finger to the state, the HC bench said, "People of the country are looking at you to see whether you fulfill your duties properly or not. To ensure justice, everyone must ensure it together.



Justice must be established, not just trial. We want to do justice," the HC bench noted.



Later, the HC bench sought a post-mortem report on Sultana Jasmine.



The HC bench also asked Assistant Attorney General (AAG) Abul Kalam Khan Daud to produce relevant papers before this court on Tuesday.



It also wanted to know details of RAB personnel involved in arresting and interrogating Sultana Jasmine, who was an employee of a Naogaon union parishad land office, suffered hemorrhages of the brain after being detained by RAB on March 22.



The AAG has been asked to inform the HC bench whether a law has been violated in taking her into custody and whether any case has been filed in connection with the death in RAB custody.



The AAG informed the court that no cases were filed in this connection so far and the body of Sultana Jasmine was handed over to the family after autopsy.



The HC bench came up with the order on a suo motu (voluntary) move after Supreme Court lawyer Manoj Kumar Bhowmik placed a report published in national daily over the death of Sultana Jasmine.



Lawyers concerned opined that although there is a law to prevent torture and death in custody of different law enforcement agencies, but torture and deaths in custody continued as victims said they had hardly seen justice over the years.



Torture and custodial death incidents are yet to stop in the country due to the non-implementation of the Torture and Death in Custody (Prevention) Act enacted 10 years ago.



Although some courageous victim families filed a few cases under the Torture and Death in Custody (Prevention) Act, but litigants had hardly received justice over the years.



According to the Ain O Salish Kendra, a total of 50 cases filed under the Act since its enactment but victims said they had hardly get justice over the years. Though court delivered verdict in one case out of 50, but no visible progress was made in the arrest of an absconding convict despite nine years have passed since Jony's death in Pallabi police custody.



Expressing their concerns regarding the number of custodial deaths, rights groups say incidents of custodial torture are on the rise because of the unbridled attitude of law enforcement agencies.



At least 19 people died in the custody of law enforcement agencies in 2022, according to Ain o Salish Kendra, a non-government legal aid and human rights organization based in Dhaka.



According to the report, Jasmine who stood accused in a case under the Digital Security Act died in the custody of Rab-5 after suffering hemorrhages of the brain.



RAB officers told doctors Sultana Jasmine, 38, suffered a fall.



Her son Shahed Hossain Saikat, a student of Chattogram University, said, "She died due to torture in RAB custody. She has a mark of injury on her head."



Family members said she was in perfect health.



RAB picked up Sultana around 10:00am on Wednesday (March 22) when she was on her way to Chandipur Union Land Office where she was an office assistant, law enforcers said.



She died at 10:00am on Friday (March 24) at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).



A day after her detention, she was sued under DSA in Rajshahi "for syphoning off money from job seekers using a Facebook account".



Sultana's uncle Nazmul Haque Montu, a former councillor of Naogaon municipality, said, "My niece was intercepted at Muktir Mor by a white microbus carrying RAB officers. We had been looking for her in various (RAB) camps since but failed to locate her. Around noon, we heard that she is under treatment at Naogaon Sadar Hospital."



Her family rushed there to find her unresponsive. She had a bruise on her head, the report said.

