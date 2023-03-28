Draft policy on motorcycle movement likely to be revised

Amid the protest from motorcyclists over a drafted policy on motorcycle movement, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also expressed her displeasure with the policy recently. As a result, the government has started to think about revising the motorcycle movement policy.



To control the movement of motorcycles on roads the government had drafted a policy by adding that the maximum speed of motorcycles within the city including Dhaka will be 30 kmph. Motorcycles of less than 126 cc (engine capacity) cannot ply on highways. Also, no one can drive a motorcycle on the highway with a rider behind.



Whenever motorcyclists came to know the policy of Road Transport and Highways Department they protested it and demanded to revise it.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her dissatisfaction in the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on March 21 (Tuesday).



According to sources of the meeting, the Prime Minister said. "Just as cars move on the road, so do motorcycle. People travel quickly from one place to another by this vehicle. As a result, if the speed limit of motorcycles is fixed, the drivers will be discouraged."



The Prime Minister directed the Home Ministry to look into the matter.



It has been known that after the instructions of the Prime Minister, the road transport and highways department of the government has started thinking about revising the motorcycle movement policy.



A committee of 9 members led by Anisur Rahman, the Joint Secretary of Road Transport and Highways Department, has drafted the policy by adding these issues to control the movement of motorcycles. The committee has representatives from Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) and Police.



On the condition of anonymity, they said that since the Prime Minister has given instructions on the draft of the Motorcycle Movement Policy, the policy will be amended with due consideration. Whether the draft will be sent back to the committee for revision, or revised by concerned authority, is yet to be decided. However, initiatives will be taken soon in this regard.



The draft policy mentioned three objectives-Reducing road accidents by- regulating motorcycle traffic, Encouraging safe use of motorcycles and relatively less risky use of motorcycles, Raising awareness among motorcyclists.



