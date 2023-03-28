Ex-cop fined for derogatory remark on JS Whip

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal on Monday fined a suspended police inspector Tk 5 lakh in a case filed over making derogatory remark on social media against Parliament Whip Shamsul Haque Chodhury in September 2019.



Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge AM Zulfiker Hayet found Mahmud Saiful Karim alias Saif Amin guilty and pronounced the punishment, said Special Public Prosecutor Nazrul Islam Shamim.



"If the inspector fails to pay the fine, he will have to serve 18 months in jail," the judge said in his judgment.



Soon after the verdict, the convict submitted two applications, seeking bail and seven days' time for payment of the fine, both of which were granted by the judge.



Earlier, the prosecution and the defence completed their arguments and the tribunal recorded statements of eight prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case.



On September 25 of 2019, Shamsul Haque, also the general secretary of Chattogram Abahani Club, filed the case against Saiful Karim with the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal.



In his case, the whip alleged that the then inspector Saiful Karim made a comment on Facebook on September 20 of 2019 that Shamsul Haque earned Tk 180 crore from gambling, a claim that was false and fabricated and it has tarnished his image in the society. After the hearing, the tribunal directed Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit of DMP to investigate the matter.



The CTTC investigated it and found allegation against the inspector true. They submitted the report to the tribunal on February 2 of 2020.



Following the report, Mahmud Karim was suspended from his service.The tribunal framed charges against the accused on December 19 in 2020.



