Tussle over control, corruption cripple once-vibrant centre



The Proshika, one of the top non-government organizations (NGO) of the country, regained its financial strength by operating field level micro-credit activities in around 554 Area Development Centres (ADC) and branch offices in the last 10 years, but its Human Resource Development Centre Trust, well-known as Proshika HRDC Trust of Koitta in Manikganj, is facing a precarious condition with various problems.



Due to the conflicting stance between two groups one led by a co-founder Qazi Faruk Ahmed, also founding chairman, and incumbent Chief Executive Serajul Islam, now operating the micro-credit activities across the country, the HRDC Trust of Proshika has now remained almost abandoned depriving around 400 officials and employees, according to Proshika and local sources.



Proshika officials and employees claimed that former Chairman Qazi Faruk is now holding control only on the HRDC Trust while Chief Executive Serajul Islam is operating micro-credit activities along with around 2,500 officials and employees.



The reasons for inner conflict, created in 2009, were misuse and embezzlement of Proshika funds, using the NGO in political activities of Sammilito Samajik Andolon, a political venture of Qazi Faruq and dismissal of those who protested Faruq's activities from jobs. Due to those reasons the officials and employees revolted against Faruq and started working with Mohammad Wadud and Mahbubul Karim, two other co-founders of Proshika, leaving Faruq. Since then, Faruq's followers working separately while after demise of Wadud and Mahbubul, Additional Chief Executive Serajul Islam is leading their followers.



According to Proshika statement, starting with a roaming capital of only Tk 80 crore in 2015, Proshika's present capital is around Tk 1,200 crore with the deposits of the beneficiaries. Starting activities with only 40 ADCs, Serajul Islam- led management could reopen some new ADCs and branches across the country.



As a result, the number ADCs and branch offices has now stood at 554 with 216 ADCs and 338 branch offices. Two farms of Rangpur's Payraband and Chattogram's Sitakunda are also functioning well, but Koitta HRDC is facing various troubles including misuse and theft of its properties.



Regarding present condition of Proshika HRDC, the employees said that from the very beginning of the conflict between the groups, co-founders Qazi Faruk Ahmed kept his hold on the HRDC, which was considered as the best convention centre for various national and international events like training and workshop with standard accommodation facilities. But, he failed to manage and operate it properly.



Visiting the HRDC recently, it was seen that most rooms and buildings have become unusable as those are not maintained properly. The windows, doors and furniture of the rooms are broken. Dust covered the rooms, doors and windows badly. The soil and sands of the HRDC ponds were lifted indiscriminately. The boxes of air coolers and air conditioners were seen abandoned without any machine. No visitor or boarders were seen in the centre for any purposes.



While talking to this correspondent, officials and employees of Koitta HRDC claimed that General Manager Shahidul Islam looks after the centre since taking its control. The 82 years old, Qazi Faruk, rarely visits the centre. Due to lack of maintenance and misuse of its properties, most of the HRDC's convention or training rooms, furniture and other materials and cottages have become unusable.



There are allegations that Shahidul has been selling its various valuable materials including trees, fans, air conditioners, doors, windows and rods, computers and even soils and sands at cheaper prices without informing Proshika management. Those who try to protest his destructive and spoiling activities need to face devastating situation including losing jobs, physical assault, barbaric attack and false cases.



More than 400 regular and part time employees have already lost jobs. Of those, the most faced assaults by the GM and his musclemen. Besides, several false cases were lodged against those, so that they cannot enter the area for their arrears or to get their jobs back.



In this situation, no one of the parties is showing interest to hold programmes or stay night there in the indistinct HRDC. It results in reduced earning and lack of maintenance. Most of the employees - around 10 in number - haven't got their salaries or other benefits since six months to two years ago.



According to the employees, there was around 400 officials and employees. Of those, 105 officials and employees were regular while the rest 300 were temporary. They were dismissed from their jobs without any prior notice and paying their arrears. Whenever they go there for the arrears, GM's associates attack on them and assault physically.



While talking to this correspondent at Koitta recently, dismissed chef Nurul Islam; housekeepers Mihir Kanchan, Rasheda Begum, Majeda Begum and Jamila Begum and Administrative Officer Akter Hossain told that the problem was created after Qazi Faruq took over the control of the HRDC.



They were dismissed when they went there to demand their arrear salaries of six months to two years. GM Shahidul's men attacked them. Several cases were filed against all of the dismissed officials and employees. They want their arrears and job back. At the same time, they demanded withdrawal of the false cases against them.



They claimed that due to the cases, they cannot work in any other places. Most of them are passing days as fugitive. They are not getting money for feeding their families, whereas the properties and assets of the HRDC are being misused by the GM and his men.



Once the HRDC is operated properly with strong hand, it can become a major source of income and employment for them. It can be a profitable asset for the Proskiha beneficiaries.



While talking to this correspondent, local Union Parishad's immediate past chairman Md Ubaidullah, also an Awami League leader, told that once the Koitta HRDC was a crowded centre with its officials, employees, visitors and boarders joining various national and international conventions and events.



"But, it started falling after 2009, when the two groups took conflicting stance. Almost all officials and employees were dismissed without notice. Though I have tried to discuss with Qazi Faruq as a local public representative, it didn't yield any positive result. Rather, false cases are being given against them on regular basis for demanding arrears," he added.



While talking to this correspondent, General Manager Shahidul Islam told that a group of officials and employees have been trying to take over the control of the HRDC from Proshika Chairman Qazi Faruq with the support of his rival group. Some officials and employees who were dismissed from the NGO are giving them support to oust Qazi Faruq from the renowned NGO.



"Qazi Faruq is the founder and chairman of the NGO. Some officials and employees have been working under Qazi Faruq to run the NGO properly. I am giving him necessary support," he said.



In response to a query about filing false cases against officials and employees, assaulting them for demanding arrears and stealing the assets of the HRDC, he said, "It's absolutely wrong. Some outsiders are spreading such rumours against me and Qazi Faruq to create anger among local people and grab its properties. Cases were filed against those who were trying to grab the HRDC."



As Qazi Faruq doesn't go to office or receive any phone calls from outsiders, he couldn't be reached.



When contacted, Proshika Chief Executive Serajul Islam told this correspondent that due to some followers of Qazi Faruq, the goodwill and image of Proshika HRDC of Koitta has been tarnished in the international community. They are responsible for the misfortune of the HRDC and its officials and employees. They are destroying it instead of protecting it. Assets of around Tk 6 crore have already been damaged while the rest is also apprehended to be meeting the same fate.



"Most important materials and assets are already damaged. Some products were stolen from the HRDC.



Though the local Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Manikganj were informed about the matter and requested to protect the HRDC, they haven't taken any measure. As a result, all properties and assets are being damaged," he said, adding that they are doing well in all sectors except the Koitta HRDC, which is facing various troubles including misuse and theft of its properties.



