Elephant Road computer market catches fire



A fire broke out at Elephant Road Sheltech Sierra Computer City market on Monday night.



Fire Service control room official Rakibul Hasan told to the Daily Observer that, "Fire brook out at the 5th floor of the market. Ten fire service units are working to control the situation."



After the fire broke out around 7:30pm, three units of the fire service started extinguishing the fire, later 7 more units joined at the operation.



New Market Thana Office-in-Charge (OC) Shofikul Gani Shafu told to the Daily Observer, "The fire is under control. So far, no life casualties were identified. Fire Service department is working to identify other casualties."

