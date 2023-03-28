

Tigers overthrow Irish after Rony, Taskin show



Visitors won the toss at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram and whimsically opted to bowl first in a batting friendly flat wicket. Bangladesh openers welcomed Irish decision with a 91-run stormy partnership. Liton Das and Rony Talukdar slaughtered visiting bowlers to pile-up 81 runs from the initial powerplay overs. This is the highest T20i powerplay accumulation for the Tigers. Bangladesh hoarded 100 from 9.5 overs only.



Liton, however, missed a fifty for three runs. The stalwart faced 23 balls to hit four boundaries and three over boundaries, while Rony picked up the maiden T20i fifty of his career. The right arm hard hitter swung the sword on the way to his 67-run innings off 38 balls. He hit seven rope-kissing shots and sent the ball out of the park three times.



Man in form Najmul Hossain Shanto came at three but failed to justify his name, who departed on 14 off 13. Shamim Patowari finally got chance to bat on and was promoted to bat at four even when Shakib Al Hasan and Tawhid Hridoy were yet to come. The intension was clear that Bangladesh want to post as larger total on the board as possible. Shamim to some extant gave the return of faith on him, who brisk up 30 off 20. Tawhid scored 13 off eight while Shakib and Mehidy Miraz remained unbeaten on 20 off 13 and four off one respectively when the rain raid. Bangladesh were on 207 for five from 19.2 overs at that juncture of the match.



Craig Young took two wickets for Ireland while Harry Tector, Mark Adair and Graham Hume shared the rest among them equally.



The rain consumed one hour of the game's lifeline as the visiting side came to bat with a revised target of 104 runs from eight overs. Irish openers showed their intent to win in the first two overs as they stockpiled 32 runs from first two overs and were looking dangerous till Hasan Mahmud's appearance with the ball. The right-arm quick broke the partnership to send Ross Adair (13 off 10) to the dugout.



Another quick Taskin Ahmed took devastating form in the following over to have an over hat-trick conceding three runs! The express bowler took another in the 2nd over he delivered to register his career best T20i spell of four for 16.



Gareth Delany (21 off 14) and Harry Tector's (19 off 12) bucks were just to minimize the losing margin as the Irish could manage 81 for five from stipulated eight overs.



Rony Talukder named the Player of the Match for his brilliant knock.



The two sides however, will engage in next matches of the series on March 29 and 31 respectively at the same venue.



Rony Talukdar's 24-ball fifty followed by Taskin Ahmed's four-for helped Bangladesh to start three-match T20i series against Ireland with a massive win as the Tigers trounced the guests by 22 runs in the rain interrupted affair on Monday to take 1-0 lead.Visitors won the toss at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram and whimsically opted to bowl first in a batting friendly flat wicket. Bangladesh openers welcomed Irish decision with a 91-run stormy partnership. Liton Das and Rony Talukdar slaughtered visiting bowlers to pile-up 81 runs from the initial powerplay overs. This is the highest T20i powerplay accumulation for the Tigers. Bangladesh hoarded 100 from 9.5 overs only.Liton, however, missed a fifty for three runs. The stalwart faced 23 balls to hit four boundaries and three over boundaries, while Rony picked up the maiden T20i fifty of his career. The right arm hard hitter swung the sword on the way to his 67-run innings off 38 balls. He hit seven rope-kissing shots and sent the ball out of the park three times.Man in form Najmul Hossain Shanto came at three but failed to justify his name, who departed on 14 off 13. Shamim Patowari finally got chance to bat on and was promoted to bat at four even when Shakib Al Hasan and Tawhid Hridoy were yet to come. The intension was clear that Bangladesh want to post as larger total on the board as possible. Shamim to some extant gave the return of faith on him, who brisk up 30 off 20. Tawhid scored 13 off eight while Shakib and Mehidy Miraz remained unbeaten on 20 off 13 and four off one respectively when the rain raid. Bangladesh were on 207 for five from 19.2 overs at that juncture of the match.Craig Young took two wickets for Ireland while Harry Tector, Mark Adair and Graham Hume shared the rest among them equally.The rain consumed one hour of the game's lifeline as the visiting side came to bat with a revised target of 104 runs from eight overs. Irish openers showed their intent to win in the first two overs as they stockpiled 32 runs from first two overs and were looking dangerous till Hasan Mahmud's appearance with the ball. The right-arm quick broke the partnership to send Ross Adair (13 off 10) to the dugout.Another quick Taskin Ahmed took devastating form in the following over to have an over hat-trick conceding three runs! The express bowler took another in the 2nd over he delivered to register his career best T20i spell of four for 16.Gareth Delany (21 off 14) and Harry Tector's (19 off 12) bucks were just to minimize the losing margin as the Irish could manage 81 for five from stipulated eight overs.Rony Talukder named the Player of the Match for his brilliant knock.The two sides however, will engage in next matches of the series on March 29 and 31 respectively at the same venue.