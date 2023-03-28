Video
Home Front Page

Ctg-8 By-Polls

Six including AL's Noman file nomination papers

Published : Tuesday, 28 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Nurul Amin


CHATTOGRAM, Mar 27: A total of six candidates including Ruling Awami League's (AL) Noman Al Mahmud on Monday filed nomination papers for  Chattogram-8 (Boalkhali-Chandgaon) by election scheduled to be held on April 27.

They filed their nomination papers to Regional Election Officer and Returning officer Muhammad Hasanuz-zaman on the last date for submitting nomination papers.

The candidates include, one from Islami Front, two Independents and one of Islami Okkya Jote, Returning Officer Hasanuzzaman told the Daily Observer.

A total of 20 aspirants had collected nominations earlier.

After filing his nomination paper, AL candidate Noman Al Mahmud told journalists that he would dedicate himself for development of Boalkhali Upazila.

Noman, Organising Secretary of City AL expressed his gratitude to  Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for nominating him.

When he filed his nomination papers all the local AL leaders were present.


