Biden greets PM on Independence, National Day

US President Joe Biden has greeted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the people of Bangladesh on the Independence Day March 26.



In a message to PM Hasina, Biden on behalf of the United States, wished her and the people of Bangladesh a happy Independence Day.



The US Embassy in Dhaka shared the letter on Sunday which was originally sent on March 21.



"You set an example for the world of empathy and generosity in practice," the US President wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



The US president said Bangladesh has opened its arms and welcomed nearly one million Rohingya refugees.



He mentioned that his country made a commitment to finding long-term solutions to the Rohingya refugee crisis and holding perpetrators of the atrocities accountable.



"As Bangladesh approaches its next election, the US President said, he is reminded of the "deep value" both the nations place on "democracy, equality, respect for human rights, and free and fair elections," he writes.



He applauded Bangladesh's demonstrated commitment to protecting the most vulnerable as the largest contributor to peacekeeping operations.



"We thank Bangladesh for co-hosting the Global Action Plan ministerial that significantly elevated the political commitment to end the global pandemic," Biden said.



In over 50 years of diplomatic relations, the United States and Bangladesh have achieved a lot together - advancing economic development, strengthening people-to-people ties, addressing global health and climate issues, partnering on the humanitarian response to Rohingya refugees, and committing to a prosperous, secure, democratic, and independent Bangladesh, said the US President.



