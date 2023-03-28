AL govt a ghost of Pakistani forces: Fakhrul



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said the current Awami League government is the ghost of Pakistani occupation forces and autocratic rulers as it destroyed democracy and snatched people's rights by resorting to repression.



"Did you (freedom fighters) fight for current Bangladesh? Today's Bangladesh (under AL govt) is an evil spirit of the Pakistani occupation forces of 1971 and the despotic rulers of Pakistan," he said.



He said it at a gathering of freedom fighters organized by the Jatiyatavadi Muktijoddha Dal at the Engineers Institution Auditorium in the capital on Monday.



Fakhrul also alleged that the 'usurper' Awami League regime is exploiting and terribly oppressing the people of Bangladesh in the same way the Pakistanis ruled and suppressed people and sucked their blood.



He said the freedom fighters joined the Liberation War with a dream of building a happy, prosperous, democratic and independent Bangladesh free from discrepancy. "But Awami League has dashed that dream snatching people's all rights and destroying democracy."



"It's unfortunate that those who fought the Liberation War have to say after 52 years of independence that we did not get that Bangladesh (for which we fought)," Fakhrul lamented. BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Monday, "Recent allegation of extrajudicial killing against Rapid Action Battelion (RAB) is very unfortunate."



At the beginning of his speech, Fakhrul paid homage to the memories of martyrs of the Liberation War and those who played outstanding roles in liberating the country.



He said the freedom fighters fought the Liberation War when they were young and liberated the country by putting their lives at risk. He said, "Awami League thinks they have fought alone in the great liberation war. For this they do not remember the names of Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Haque, Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy and the commander-in-chief of the liberation war General Muahammad Ataul Gani Osmani. They do not want to even pronounce the name of the proclaimer of independent Ziaur Rahman."



The BNP leader said it is now the responsibility of the young generation to protect that independence, democracy and the rights of people. "You (youths) have to move towards another liberation war to protect the citizens of the country and their right to vote and the right to live. We all must get united to save the country and bring back democracy by ousting the current regime."



He said the US enforced sanctions on RAB and it was a shameful incident for the nation. "That RAB has now again been accused of torturing and killing a woman. The saddest thing is that she was made accused in a case filed under the Digital Security Act."



Fakhrul said, "A woman died after picked up by RAB in Naogaon. The doctor said that the dead woman has injuries on her head."



The BNP leader said though the incidents of extrajudicial killings marked a decline after the US sanctions on RAB, such incidents are happening again as the government did not take action against the RAB officials who were reportedly involved in extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.



"Rather, they are being rewarded. They are getting bigger posts. They are being told to be nominated as MPs and even someone will be made Home Minister. I saw such reports in the newspapers," he said.



Fakhrul said there is no rule of law and democratic institutions in the country while all the rights of people have been taken away by the government."



Mentioning that, "The government spreading propaganda about the economical development of the country," he said, "But the real scenario is the Awami League government brings the country to the edge of the ditch."



BNP Secretary General said that Awami League's always want cheat with people. In 2008 they gave commitment to the people to ensure rice for Tk10 per kg. But now what is the price of rice?



The government blaming the Ukraine-Russia war for increase in daily commodity and fuel prices in order to hide their corruptions.

