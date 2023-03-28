Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 March, 2023, 3:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

AL govt a ghost of Pakistani forces: Fakhrul

Extrajudicial killing happening again as govt takes no action

Published : Tuesday, 28 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent


BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said the current Awami League government is the ghost of Pakistani occupation forces and autocratic rulers as it destroyed democracy and snatched people's rights by resorting to repression.

"Did you (freedom fighters) fight for current Bangladesh? Today's Bangladesh (under AL govt) is an evil spirit of the Pakistani occupation forces of 1971 and the despotic rulers of Pakistan," he said.

He said it at a gathering of freedom fighters organized by the Jatiyatavadi Muktijoddha Dal at the Engineers Institution Auditorium in the capital on Monday.

Fakhrul also alleged that the 'usurper' Awami League regime is exploiting and terribly oppressing the people of Bangladesh in the same way the Pakistanis ruled and suppressed people and sucked their blood.

He said the freedom fighters joined the Liberation War with a dream of building a happy, prosperous, democratic and independent Bangladesh free from discrepancy. "But Awami League has dashed that dream snatching people's all rights and destroying democracy."

"It's unfortunate that those who fought the Liberation War have to say after 52 years of independence that we did not get that Bangladesh (for which we fought)," Fakhrul lamented. BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Monday, "Recent allegation of extrajudicial killing against Rapid Action Battelion (RAB) is very unfortunate."

At the beginning of his speech, Fakhrul paid homage to the memories of martyrs of the Liberation War and those who played outstanding roles in liberating the country.

 He said the freedom fighters fought the Liberation War when they were young and liberated the country by putting their lives at risk.  He said, "Awami League thinks they have fought alone in the great liberation war. For this they do not remember the names of Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Haque, Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy and the commander-in-chief of the liberation war General Muahammad Ataul Gani Osmani. They do not want to even pronounce the name of the proclaimer of independent Ziaur Rahman."

The BNP leader said it is now the responsibility of the young generation to protect that independence, democracy and the rights of people. "You (youths) have to move towards another liberation war to protect the citizens of the country and their right to vote and the right to live. We all must get united to save the country and bring back democracy by ousting the current regime."

He said the US enforced sanctions on RAB and it was a shameful incident for the nation. "That RAB has now again been accused of torturing and killing a woman. The saddest thing is that she was made accused in a case filed under the Digital Security Act."

Fakhrul said, "A woman died after picked up by RAB in Naogaon. The doctor said that the dead woman has injuries on her head."

The BNP leader said though the incidents of extrajudicial killings marked a decline after the US sanctions on RAB, such incidents are happening again as the government did not take action against the RAB officials who were reportedly involved in extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

"Rather, they are being rewarded. They are getting bigger posts. They are being told to be nominated as MPs and even someone will be made Home Minister. I saw such reports in the newspapers," he said.
 
Fakhrul said there is no rule of law and democratic institutions in the country while all the rights of people have been taken away by the government."

Mentioning that, "The government spreading propaganda about the economical development of the country," he said, "But the real scenario is the Awami League government brings the country to the edge of the ditch."

BNP Secretary General said that Awami League's always want cheat with people. In 2008 they gave commitment to the people to ensure rice for Tk10 per kg. But now what is the price of rice?

The government blaming the Ukraine-Russia war for increase in daily commodity and fuel prices in order to hide their corruptions.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL govt a ghost of Pakistani forces: Fakhrul
Actor Shakib files another case against producer Rahmat
Expell members of ‘Proloy Gang’
DU to confer it to Baby Maudud
BNP has destroyed democratic culture, institutions: Quader
Doctors can run private practice in own instts from Mar 30
Ramadan office timing from 9:00am to 3:30pm
EU threatens new sanctions on Minsk if Belarus hosts Russian nukes


Latest News
Opposition disrupts Indian Parliament after Rahul Gandhi's ouster
Hungarian parliament approves Finland’s bid to join NATO
President flies to Singapore Tuesday for checkup
SAFF U-17 Women's Championship: Bangladesh face Nepal in their last match Tuesday
Man sentenced to death for killing step-brothers in Cumilla
Foreigners' interest in investing in Bangladesh increases for political stability: Hasan
JaPa will take part in next general election: Roushan
SAFF U-17 Women's Championship: Bangladesh face Nepal in their last match Tuesday
Putin ally says Russia has weapons to destroy US
At least 16 dead in Ecuador landslide
Most Read News
Tangram, Imagine implement Oracle NetSuite ERP
Shakib Khan sues Rahmat Ullah in DSA case
4 burnt, 20 rooms gutted in Kaptan Bazar fire
Ramadan: Office, banks start in new timing
Fire at Mohakhali Sattola slum
Doctors can start private practice from Mar 30
Petrobangla to set up 3 more LNG terminals to meet growing gas demand
Student 'commits suicide' on Facebook live in Natore
Saudi, Iranian FMs plan to meet during Ramadan: Riyadh
2 of a family killed in lightning strike in Barishal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft