Actor Shakib files another case against producer Rahmat

Actor Shakib Khan on Monday filed another case against film producer Rahmat Ullah under the Digital Security Act.



He filed the case on the charges of defamation and extortion against the producer who recently accused Shakib of raping a co-producer, said Public Prosecutor Nazrul Islam Shamim.



After recording the statement of the complainant, Judge AM Zulfiqar Hayat ordered Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the case and submit a report by June 6.



Earlier, on Thursday, Dhaliwood Star Shakib Khan had filed a complaint case against Rahmat Ullah over extortion and defamation with Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court.



The court took the complaint into cognisance and recorded Shakib's statement.



The court summoned producer Rahmat Ullah on April 26.



Film producer Rahmat Ullah on March 15 sent a complaint letter to the President of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association accusing the complainant-Shakib Khan of giving misleading assurance along with unprofessional and unethical behaviour and neglecting the film in which had promised to perform.



