Tuesday, 28 March, 2023
Expell members of ‘Proloy Gang’

DU students demand at human chain

Published : Tuesday, 28 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
DU Correspondent

Students of Dhaka University (DU) on Monday formed a human chain demanding the expulsion of the members of 'Proloy Gang' which has been creating anarchy including harassing students, extorting money and snatching goods at different spots on the campus since a few years back.

Following an incident of physical assault on a student by the gang members, students of the Criminology Department of the university held the programme at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on the campus on Monday.

Addressing the human chain, fellows of the tortured student called upon the administration to take legal action immediately.

Demanding exemplary punishment in the incident, the protesters said that the gang culture must be eradicated to maintain a fair environment of education in the university.
The agitating students expected that the environment in which every student can move freely on the campus be ensured.

On Saturday evening, Zubair Ibne Humayun, a 2020-21 session student of the Criminology Department, was brutally beaten by a group of more than ten members of the 'Proloy Gang' in front of Kabi Jasim Uddin Hall on the campus.

Following the incident, Zobair' mother Sadia Afroz Khan filed a written complaint with the Shahbagh police station on Sunday against 19 students of the university and 6 to 7 unknown people.


