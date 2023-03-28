Video
Bangabandhu Gold Medal

DU to confer it to Baby Maudud

Published : Tuesday, 28 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
DU Correspondent

Eminent journalist, writer, essayist, researcher on Bangabandhu and former Member of Parliament Baby Maudud will be awarded 'Bangabandhu Gold Medal' posthumously.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty of Dhaka University (DU) has decided to award this gold medal for the first time.

The nomination committee, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, came with the decision in a meeting on Monday.

Director of the institute Prof Fakhrul Alam, former President of Bangladesh Asiatic Society Prof Mahfuza Khanam, DU Social Sciences Faculty Dean Prof Zia Rahman, Prof Zeenat Huda and prominent journalist Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul were present in the meeting.

Freedom fighter late Baby Maudud completed BA (Honours) in 1970 and MA in 1971 from the Bangla Department of the university.


