Tuesday, 28 March, 2023, 3:27 AM
BNP has destroyed democratic culture, institutions: Quader

Published : Tuesday, 28 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said BNP has destroyed the country's democratic culture, structures and institutions.

"Due to their (BNP's) anti-democratic politics, the democratic advancement of the country has repeatedly been halted," he said in a statement.

Condemning and protesting the falsehood and propaganda of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Quader said Fakhrul and other BNP leaders talk about democracy but they criticise democratic institutions without going to elections.

"How will BNP establish democracy by continuing undemocratic practices within the party?" he questioned.

Following the footsteps of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, the BNP gifted the nation elections of farce - the February 15 polls, voter-less Magura and Mirpur by-polls, the AL general secretary said.

He said the country's people know better that who formed the Aziz-mark Election Commission (EC) and created around 1.23 crore fake voters.

Fakhrul, the spokesperson of a party formed by grabbing power in unconstitutional way putting people at gunpoint, talks about democracy and voting rights, which is nothing but the devil listening to the scriptures, Quader said.

He said military dictator Ziaur Rahman formed BNP in an unconstitutional way and captured the power of the state, so the party has no capacity to present democracy to the country's people.

The talking of democracy and movement on the mouths of BNP leaders is a mockery to the nation, he said.

Quader said Mirza Fakhrul is the secretary general of such a party that he seems to have forgotten when the party's last conference was held.

"How will they establish democracy in the country as BNP does not have democracy within it?" he asked.

The AL general secretary said dictator Ziaur Rahman destroyed the country's democratic values and electoral system in the name of "Yes-No Vote" in 1977 aiming to sustain his power by illegally occupying the posts of army chief, chief martial law officer and the President simultaneously.

Dictator Zia systematically strangled democracy and destroyed the democratic values and culture, he said, adding that the BNP, founded by Zia, continues to carry the ideological political legacy of halting Bangladesh's democratic advancement, he said.

Quader said BNP is the main obstacle to the implementation of the underlying ideals of democracy in the country.

He said the ruling Awami League is committed to upholding the people's empowerment and democratic values.

The government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is working relentlessly to institutionalise democracy, he said.    BSS


