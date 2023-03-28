Doctors can run private practice in own instts from Mar 30



After serving in government hospitals, doctors see patients in various private hospitals, clinics or chambers. But from now they can practice at their workplace.



Health Minister Zahid Malek said that this programme will be started as a pilot project from March 30.

He gave details about this in a meeting at Ministry on Monday. The minister said, after discussing with everyone, we will start the institutional practice as a pilot project from March 30.



Doctors will do institutional practice in government hospitals. First we will start this programme in some district hospitals. This programme will be started in 10 districts and 20 upazilas. We will see how the activities are going on there. If there is any error, we will correct it and implement it in 500 upazilas and 64 districts in phases. From 3pm to 6pm, doctors will hold chambers in government hospitals. This activity will continue for two days a week. A fee is fixed for their rendering of this service. A part of that honour will be given to doctors and other health workers and another part to hospitals.



He said, "Besides, minor surgeries and tests have been arranged. The hospital will also get part of the cost from there. This is how we are going to start for now. Doctors provide services in government hospitals from 8:00am to 2:30pm."



Then the senior doctors do not stay in the hospital. Many people still need medical advice and tests. Many people suffer due to lack of doctors, we have introduced this second shift to ease that suffering.



Minister Zahid Malek said that the professor's fee for this service has been fixed at Tk 500. Out of this, doctors will get Tk 400, service assistants will get Tk 50 and hospitals will get Tk 50.



Besides, the fee of associate professor or senior consultant has been fixed at Tk 400, of which Tk 300 will be given to the doctor.



The fee for an assistant professor or junior consultant, or a doctor with a post-graduate degree has been fixed at Tk 300, of which Tk 200 will be paid to a doctor. The fee for doctors with MBBS or BDS or equivalent degree has been fixed at Tk 200, out of which the doctor will get Tk 150.



The minister also said that, apart from this, the expert fee for minor surgery under local anesthesia has been fixed at Tk 800 and the expert fee for surgery at Tk 1,500.



The secretary of the Health Services Division Dr Md Anwar Hossain Howlader, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Abul Basar Md Khurshid Alam, Additional Director General Prof Dr Ahmedul Kabir were present at the programme.



