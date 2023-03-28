Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 March, 2023, 3:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Ramadan office timing from 9:00am to 3:30pm

Published : Tuesday, 28 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

The new office timing for the holy month of Ramadan started from Monday at all government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous institutions and banks.

The new office hours are from 9:00am to 3:30pm with a break of only 15 minutes from 1:15pm to 1:30pm for Zuhr prayer.

Though the office time, approved by the Cabinet, was supposed to effective from first Ramadan, it started from Monday as the offices remained closed in last three days due to two days weekend from Friday and Saturday and holiday for Independence and National Day on Sunday.

As a result, the offices opened on Monday after a break of three consecutive days with the new office times to lessen the sufferings of the home goers after attending office.

The banking transactions will go on from 9:30am to 2:30pm. The banks will remain open till 4:30pm.
Meanwhile, primary schools across the country will remain open till 15 Ramadan and classes will be on from 9:00am to 3:30pm, according to the announcement of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

On the first day of new office timing, huge traffic congestion was seen in most roads of the city from 2:00pm to 5:30pm due to the pressure of public and private transports on the streets. Most the private transports were seen waiting at the sides of the roads for the passengers doing offices.

But, most roads were seen clear within 5:30pm as members of traffic police were seen active to keep the roads clear, so that home goers can return to their homes before Ifter after office.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL govt a ghost of Pakistani forces: Fakhrul
Actor Shakib files another case against producer Rahmat
Expell members of ‘Proloy Gang’
DU to confer it to Baby Maudud
BNP has destroyed democratic culture, institutions: Quader
Doctors can run private practice in own instts from Mar 30
Ramadan office timing from 9:00am to 3:30pm
EU threatens new sanctions on Minsk if Belarus hosts Russian nukes


Latest News
Opposition disrupts Indian Parliament after Rahul Gandhi's ouster
Hungarian parliament approves Finland’s bid to join NATO
President flies to Singapore Tuesday for checkup
SAFF U-17 Women's Championship: Bangladesh face Nepal in their last match Tuesday
Man sentenced to death for killing step-brothers in Cumilla
Foreigners' interest in investing in Bangladesh increases for political stability: Hasan
JaPa will take part in next general election: Roushan
SAFF U-17 Women's Championship: Bangladesh face Nepal in their last match Tuesday
Putin ally says Russia has weapons to destroy US
At least 16 dead in Ecuador landslide
Most Read News
Tangram, Imagine implement Oracle NetSuite ERP
Shakib Khan sues Rahmat Ullah in DSA case
4 burnt, 20 rooms gutted in Kaptan Bazar fire
Ramadan: Office, banks start in new timing
Fire at Mohakhali Sattola slum
Doctors can start private practice from Mar 30
Petrobangla to set up 3 more LNG terminals to meet growing gas demand
Student 'commits suicide' on Facebook live in Natore
Saudi, Iranian FMs plan to meet during Ramadan: Riyadh
2 of a family killed in lightning strike in Barishal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft