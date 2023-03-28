Ramadan office timing from 9:00am to 3:30pm

The new office timing for the holy month of Ramadan started from Monday at all government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous institutions and banks.



The new office hours are from 9:00am to 3:30pm with a break of only 15 minutes from 1:15pm to 1:30pm for Zuhr prayer.



Though the office time, approved by the Cabinet, was supposed to effective from first Ramadan, it started from Monday as the offices remained closed in last three days due to two days weekend from Friday and Saturday and holiday for Independence and National Day on Sunday.



As a result, the offices opened on Monday after a break of three consecutive days with the new office times to lessen the sufferings of the home goers after attending office.



The banking transactions will go on from 9:30am to 2:30pm. The banks will remain open till 4:30pm.

Meanwhile, primary schools across the country will remain open till 15 Ramadan and classes will be on from 9:00am to 3:30pm, according to the announcement of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.



On the first day of new office timing, huge traffic congestion was seen in most roads of the city from 2:00pm to 5:30pm due to the pressure of public and private transports on the streets. Most the private transports were seen waiting at the sides of the roads for the passengers doing offices.



But, most roads were seen clear within 5:30pm as members of traffic police were seen active to keep the roads clear, so that home goers can return to their homes before Ifter after office.



