C-19: BD reports 7 more cases

Bangladesh reported seven more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Monday morning.



With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 20,38,008 according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,445 as no new fatalities were reported.



The daily case test positivity rate increased to 0.63 per cent from Sunday's 0.46 per cent against the tests of 1,120 samples.



During this time, seventeen patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2006801. UNB





