Dengue: 4 more hospitalised

Four more people were hospitalised with dengue in the 24 hours till Monday morning.



All the new patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



Twenty-two dengue patients, including 13 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, the DGHS has recorded 829 dengue cases, 798 recoveries, and nine deaths this year.



The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year. UNB