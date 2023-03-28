Video
Foreigners’ interest in investing in BD increases for political stability: Hasan

Published : Tuesday, 28 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud Monday said that foreigners are becoming more interested in trade and investment in Bangladesh due to political stability and an increase of people's purchasing capacity in the country with a fast-growing economy.

"Political stability is a prerequisite for any investment and economic development. As the size of our country's economy is expanding, there is political stability and people's purchasing capacity is in increasing trend, it is the right time to invest in Bangladesh now," he told journalists after attending a seminar titled 'Innovative Business Opportunities from Belgium' held at a city hotel on Monday afternoon.  Belgium's export development organizations - Wallonia Export-Investment Agency and Flanders Investment and Trade jointly organized the seminar.

Noting that Belgium's initiative to invest in Bangladesh marked the specialty of this seminar, Hasan, also joint general secretary of the ruling Awami League (AL), said, "Usually we go abroad to hold seminars and meetings to encourage foreigners to invest in Bangladesh. But today the Belgian authorities are holding seminars gathering foreign investors here".

But if political stability is destroyed, foreign investment will not come and no country will come here to hold seminars like this, he warned.  Pointing that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has planned to build 100 economic zones in the country, the minister said several economic zones have already gone into production. "These economic zones are being built keeping in mind domestic and foreign investment and the fourth industrial revolution. That's why investment from different countries is good for us," he added.

Mentioning that Belgium is a developed country and the headquarters of the European Union and the Parliament of the European Union holds its sitting there, Dr Hasan, who obtained his PhD degree in Environmental Chemistry from Limburg University Centre in Belgium, said, "If investment from that country comes to our country, especially in high-tech industries, in which sectors we have not yet made much progress, it will make us proficient in those fields".     BSS


