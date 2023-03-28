Two arms traders held with pistol in city

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in a drive arrested two arms traders with a foreign-made pistol from Kalshi area under Pallabi thana in the city on Sunday night.



The arrested were identified as Md Shariar Mahmud Rony, son of Sohel Rana, a residence of Jashore, and Kazi Md Mohiuddin Dalim, son of Kazi Md Mesba Uddin, a residence of Jashore District.



Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Pallabi Thana Md Pervez Islam said, acting on a tip-off, a team of the Pallabi Thana Police conducted the drive in the Kalshi area and arrested them with the foreign-made pistol, a magazine and two bullets.



A case was filed with Pallabi Thana in this connection. BSS



