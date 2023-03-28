Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 March, 2023, 3:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Two arms traders held with pistol in city

Published : Tuesday, 28 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in a drive arrested two arms traders with a foreign-made pistol from Kalshi area under Pallabi thana in the city on Sunday night.

The arrested were identified as Md Shariar Mahmud Rony, son of Sohel Rana, a residence of Jashore, and Kazi Md Mohiuddin Dalim, son of Kazi Md Mesba Uddin, a residence of Jashore District.

Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Pallabi Thana Md Pervez Islam said, acting on a tip-off, a team of the Pallabi Thana Police conducted the drive in the Kalshi area and arrested them with the foreign-made pistol, a magazine and two bullets.

A case was filed with Pallabi Thana in this connection.     BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
C-19: BD reports 7 more cases
Dengue: 4 more hospitalised
Foreigners’ interest in investing in BD increases for political stability: Hasan
Mymensingh housewife killed over land dispute
Two arms traders held with pistol in city
Mahbub Nahid wins Artlit Best Book award
Discussion on Genocide Day held at NSU
ATM Zafar: Unforgettable name in history of Liberation War


Latest News
Opposition disrupts Indian Parliament after Rahul Gandhi's ouster
Hungarian parliament approves Finland’s bid to join NATO
President flies to Singapore Tuesday for checkup
SAFF U-17 Women's Championship: Bangladesh face Nepal in their last match Tuesday
Man sentenced to death for killing step-brothers in Cumilla
Foreigners' interest in investing in Bangladesh increases for political stability: Hasan
JaPa will take part in next general election: Roushan
SAFF U-17 Women's Championship: Bangladesh face Nepal in their last match Tuesday
Putin ally says Russia has weapons to destroy US
At least 16 dead in Ecuador landslide
Most Read News
Tangram, Imagine implement Oracle NetSuite ERP
Shakib Khan sues Rahmat Ullah in DSA case
4 burnt, 20 rooms gutted in Kaptan Bazar fire
Ramadan: Office, banks start in new timing
Fire at Mohakhali Sattola slum
Doctors can start private practice from Mar 30
Petrobangla to set up 3 more LNG terminals to meet growing gas demand
Student 'commits suicide' on Facebook live in Natore
Saudi, Iranian FMs plan to meet during Ramadan: Riyadh
2 of a family killed in lightning strike in Barishal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected]lyobserverbd.com, [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft