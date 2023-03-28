Ensure safe drinking water for all

While talking at a high-level event titled "Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in Healthcare Facilities: Lesson Learned and the Way Forward" - jointly organised by Hungary and the Philippines at the United Nations Headquarters on Friday - Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen has appealed to world leaders for robust actions, so to ensure safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene for all in healthcare facilities across the world.



However, while least developed and developing countries keep playing their roles to ensure safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene for respective countries , it is imperative for the major powers to lead from the front.



As the event revealed, 78 percent healthcare facilities across the world had access to basic water service and 51 percent healthcare centres have ensured basic health hygiene, the world still has a long way to go.



However, around 10 percent of these health facilities catering to the needs of as many as 780 million people have no sanitation.



Though the foreign minister said in the event that in Bangladesh around 98 percent people have access to drinking water, more than 80 percent to improved sanitation facilities and nearly 75 percent to hand-washing facilities at a broader level , research and media reports portrays a different scenario.



According to an October 2021 statistics, around 68.3 million people lack safely managed drinking water and 103 million people lack sanitation facilities. Moreover, 61.7 million people do not have access to basic hygiene in the country.



Despite all contradictions, according to UNICEF's findings (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) while majority of the population in the country has access to basic drinking water in urban and rural areas, the quality of water continues to be compromised with bacteriological contamination resulting from poor sanitary practices and presence of chemical contamination such as Arsenic. Over 10 percent of our water sources are polluted with intrusion of sea water resulting from global warming and rising sea water levels.



In particular, people living in our coastal region are the frontline victims of not being able to access fresh and clean water. Healthcare centres located here often struggle to provide safe and clean drinking water.



Apart from drawing attention of major powers to do more to ensure safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene, we believe, it is time the government declares the South-Western coastal region a special zone and take proper measures to ensure supply of safe water. Ensuring access to safe water there will also help in achieving Goal 6 falling under the SDGs.



To finish with, a long-term plan is needed to equip our healthcare centres with all three - water, sanitation and hygiene facilities. The plan must be carried out in separate phases according to a fixed timeframe.

