Lightning kills six people in Barishal, Shariatpur, Faridpur

Six people have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in three districts- Barishal, Shariatpur and Faridpur, in three days.





BARISHAL: A man and his father-in-law were reportedly killed by lightning strike in Mehendiganj Upazila of the district early Monday.





The deceased were identified as Russell Bepari, 32, son of Shahid Bepari, and his father-in-law Shahid Biswas, 69, residents of the upazila.





Char Akokria Union's village police member Rafiq Dafader said the duo went to catch fish on Sunday night in Gozaria River after Taraweeh prayer.





Other fishermen found their bodies at early hours of Monday and informed their family.





They might have died any time at night after being hit by lightning strike, Rafiq Dafader added.





SHARIATPUR: Three people were killed by lightning strike in Naria Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.





The deceased were identified as Shaheen Majhi, 54, son of Abul Bashar Majhi, Siraj Ojha, 54, son of Elahi Box Ojha, and Shaheen Sheikh, residents of Dingamanik Union in the upazila.





According to local sources, the trio went to catch fish in a pond of former union parishad (UP) member Saju Maji in Gharisar Union. Thunderbolt struck on them in Golarmath area under Dingamanik Union in the evening while they were returning to their houses, which left them dead on the spot.





FARIDPUR: A young man was killed by lightning strike in Saltha Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.





The incident took place in Singhpratap Village under Gatti Union of the upazila at around 6:30 pm.





The deceased was identified as Arefin Molla, 27, son of Abu Molla, a resident of the village.





According to local sources, thunderbolt struck on him when he was returning the house from a field in the evening, which left him critically injured.





Locals rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Saltha Upazila Health Complex.





Former Member of Gatti UP Ibrahim Molla confirmed the matter.